U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    -0.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.90
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3426
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9650
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,366.72
    -195.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Virgin Galactic is clear to fly again following FAA's 'mishap investigation' of Branson flight

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

The Federal Aviation Administration has closed its "mishap investigation" into the July 11 flight of Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and three others, the space tourism company's first dedicated passenger trip. Future flights will reserve a greater volume of airspace and the company promises better communication, but other than that the company is clear to fly again.

The flight anomaly the FAA was looking into was brought to public awareness by a New Yorker article claiming that VSS Unity, the rocket-powered spacecraft that took the passengers to the edge of space, not only left its protected airspace but descended by a more dangerous method than originally planned. This "red-light entry glide-cone warning" supposedly resulted from the pilots not ascending fast enough and needing to resort to this alternate method to return — though it was reported that aborting the mission is the preferred move.

Though Virgin Galactic acknowledged at the time that "high altitude winds" resulted in a trajectory that "deviated from our initial plan," there was no danger to the occupants. It called the red-light description of the flight "misleading."

FAA opens probe into anomaly on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight

In any event the FAA does not seem to have made an issue of it, though it did not take kindly to the craft leaving its officially designated flight zone, grounding the company's aircraft while it looked into the issue. These protected areas are set aside to, among other things, minimize the possibility of damage on the ground, and while Spaceport America is quite far from civilization it's not something to play fast and loose with. (Incidentally, as someone who was on the ground there during the flight, I can't help but feel a little alarmed in retrospect.)

For future flights, Virgin Galactic will reserve more airspace to accommodate the potential for anomalous trajectories like this one. The FAA was also cross with the company for failing to communicate said anomalous trajectory to it in real time, so new procedures have been added to ensure this takes place next time … and every time.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement: "We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this inquiry. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience."

Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson celebrate launch of first passengers into space

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic stock takes off after FAA investigation ends

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the space-tourism company announced the end of an investigation into its first flight.

  • FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations. The government investigation found the Virgin Galactic vehicle had deviated from its assigned airspace on descent from space and the company failed to communicate the deviation to the FAA as required.

  • Winds of baffling storm on Jupiter accelerate to 400 mph. ‘No one has ever seen this’

    Imagine a hurricane with 400 mph winds.

  • Starfish Space raises $7M for in-orbit servicing space tug

    Satellite servicing company Starfish Space has closed $7 million in funding to accelerate the development of a space tug vehicle that can extend the life of spacecraft and get rid of orbital debris. Essentially, once a spacecraft was launched, well -- God’s speed. The handful of successful servicing missions have historically been conducted by government entities like NASA, and the repairs were conducted by astronauts -- for example, when NASA launched five crewed Space Shuttle missions to repair or replace systems on the Hubble Telescope in the 1990s.

  • China to launch rocket in 2028 capable of sending crewed probe to moon

    China is expected to launch its next generation of heavy-duty rockets in 2028 powerful enough to send a crewed spacecraft to the moon, the country's main space contractor said on Wednesday. The new heavy-lift launch vehicle would be capable of putting a 15- to 50-tonne spacecraft on a trajectory to the moon, said Liu Bing, deputy designer at the China Aerospace Science and Technology. It would also be powerful enough to place a probe weighing 12 to 44 tonnes on a trajectory to Mars, Liu told reporters at a major airshow in the southern city of Zhuhai, without naming the rocket.

  • These ‘Dead’ Galaxies Were Spotted Using Gravity as a Lens

    A team of astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope and the ALMA telescope in Chile have found six "dead" galaxies that went before their time. The post These ‘Dead’ Galaxies Were Spotted Using Gravity as a Lens appeared first on Nerdist.

  • You (and Your Pet) Can Reach the Moon for Less Than $85

    Preserve a piece of yourself on the moon, leave your legacy in the universe, and be part of a space mission for humanity with this deal on DNA kits. The post You (and Your Pet) Can Reach the Moon for Less Than $85 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

    Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The c

  • CarMax Could Scale to Fresh Record High on Upbeat Q2 Earnings; Target Price $165

    The United States’ largest used-car retailer, CarMax is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.95 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 9% from $1.79 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Ford's Massive Electric Vehicle Plans Put Its Stock Definitely in My Future

    The automaker intends to make an even-bigger investment in EV production than outlined just a few months back.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Biggest Monthly Price Decline Since May

    Despite trading 2.8% higher Wednesday at $42,200, bitcoin is eyeing a 10% monthly decline, the biggest loss since May. Richard Johnson, founder and CEO of FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer Texture Capital, discusses his outlook for bitcoin, the potential impact of China's crypto ban on the markets, DeFi, and smart contract protocols.