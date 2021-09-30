U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.25
    +31.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,506.00
    +241.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,852.25
    +112.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.80
    +25.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +0.37 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +10.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.96
    -2.29 (-9.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8490
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,023.72
    +649.21 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.38
    +17.74 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.30
    +43.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly again following FAA investigation

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Virgin Galactic has been cleared to fly again by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following an anomaly on its previous flight, the WSJ has reported. The agency launched a probe into the space company's first crewed flight after it dropped below its approved trajectory. 

The FAA determined that the SpaceShip Two Unity craft, with founder Richard Branson and five others aboard, had deviated from its assigned airspace for a minute and 41 seconds and failed to report the error as required. However, it accepted Virgin Galactic's proposal to expand the protected airspace for a wider array of possible trajectories and to communicate with air traffic control in real time during flights.

"The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience," said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier in a statement. 

According to a report in the New Yorker, pilots saw a "red light" warning near the end of the powered flight indicating that the spacecraft had veered outside its entry glide cone, putting it at risk of an emergency landing. Virgin Galactic said that the deviation was due to high altitude winds and that the craft didn't fly outside the lateral confines of its protected airspace. "At no time did the ship travel above any population centers or cause a hazard to the public," a spokesperson said.

With a flight clearance in hand again, Virgin Galactic may fly its next mission in mid-October, potentially with members of the Italian Air Force. After that, both the current SpaceShipTwo and its WhiteKnightTwo host aircraft would spend four months receiving upgrades, the company previously said.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps Because the FAA Completed Its Investigation. What Comes Next.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, which looked into flight path anomalies on the launch of Virgin Galactic, will require changes to the way Galactic communicates to the regulator.

  • Company Mixing Crypto and SPACs Flops With Fans of Digital Coins

    (Bloomberg) -- The buzz that often surrounds cryptocurrencies and blank-check companies is sounding more like a buzz-saw for at least one business that’s trying to ride both trends.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureMoneyLion Inc. has plunged

  • Morgan Stanley bets big on Bitcoin

    American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has reported the acquisition of around 30,000 shares in the investment vehicle Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

  • Virgin Galactic stock takes off after FAA investigation ends

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the space-tourism company announced the end of an investigation into its first flight.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations. The government investigation found the Virgin Galactic vehicle had deviated from its assigned airspace on descent from space and the company failed to communicate the deviation to the FAA as required.

  • Apple beefs up Keynote, Pages and Numbers with new features

    You can now add a live video feed to Keynote slides.

  • Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

    Virgin Galactic said Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. A larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for “a variety of possible flight trajectories during spaceflight missions,” a company statement said.

  • Rachel Brosnahan's golden arm outshines the rest of Roku's Halloween lineup

    Three horror-themed Roku Originals are on the way in October, including '50 States of Fright.'

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Branson proclaims cruises safe, set to launch Virgin Voyages from Miami

    As Richard Branson prepares to launch his Virgin Voyages cruises next week, the billionaire founder and the company CEO are insisting that the ship’s controlled environment makes it safer than the grocery store, plane or hotel.

  • China vaunts air power, civil growth at Zhuhai show

    ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) -China touted its expanding military air power and hopes of capturing a growing share of its civil aviation market for domestic producers at a national air show inaugurated amid regional tensions over Taiwan and disruption from the pandemic. Typically held every other year in the southern resort of Zhuhai, Airshow China opened on Tuesday after a year of delays caused by COVID-19, with a scaled-back foreign presence and a sharp focus on China's domestic and regional priorities. China's newer J-20 stealth fighter, which made its debut at Zhuhai in 2016, roared above dignitaries with domestic rather than Russian-made engines for the first time, state media said.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid China Regulatory Scrutiny? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • ‘Pudgy guys with crazy hair’: Trump found soulmate in Johnson, book says

    Memoir reveals US president once discussed strength of kangaroos in meeting with UK PM – one of the few European leaders he liked Donald Trump with Boris Johnson at the UN in September 2019. Trump seemed to like Johnson but considered Emmanuel Macron a ‘wuss guy’, according to the memoir. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Boris Johnson once devoted a considerable part of a meeting with Donald Trump to discussing how strong kangaroos are, as the British prime minister struck up a robust relationship

  • Amazon's $250 Echo Show 15 is a smart display for your wall

    Amazon's Echo Show 15 is designed to look like a picture frame, but can act as a family bulletin board. The large screen can hold multiple Alexa widgets such as a calendar, reminders, and more.

  • Sony's latest big sale includes deals on 'Returnal' and 'The Last of Us Part II'

    Other PS4 and PS5 you can save on include 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Sackboy: A Big Adventure.'

  • Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store

    Apple now lets you rate its own apps on the App Store, treating them as equals to third-party rivals.

  • GM's new software hub will update your next EV like a smartphone

    To better manage the countless lines of code that power modern vehicles, GM announced on Wednesday that it has developed an end-to-end software platform, dubbed Ulfiti.

  • Google Maps will roll out wildfire tracking worldwide

    Google has introduced a wildfire layer for Maps, allowing users around the world to keep a close eye on multiple fires at once.