U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,539.15
    +15.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,461.09
    +148.56 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,348.91
    +39.53 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.08
    +18.02 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.24
    +1.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,563.58
    +1,135.63 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.34
    +2.83 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Virgin Galactic looks to late September, early October for first commercial crewed flight

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Just two months after celebrating its first manned launch to orbit – which is now under investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration – Virgin Galactic wants to return to space.

The company will be conducting its first commercial mission, the 23rd for the VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane, in late September or early October from the company’s sprawling Spaceport America facility. The flight will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council, each of whom paid an undisclosed amount for the seat. A Virgin Galactic staff member will also be on board.

The role of mission lead will be held by Walter Villadei, a Colonel with the Italian Air Force; Angelo Landolfi, a physician and Lieutenant Colonel; Pantaleone Carlucci, an aerospace engineer on behalf of the National Research Council; and Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses. Michael Masucci and CJ Sturckow will pilot the spaceplane.

The goal of the mission will be to evaluate the effects of the “transitional phase” from gravity to zero G on the human body; to that end, the crew members will be wearing sensors to measure physiological activity, and Villadei will even be wearing a smart suit that Virgin says will “[incorporate] Italian fashion style and technology.”

The announcement comes just one day after the FAA said that it was investigating the first crewed flight of VSS Unity in July. The news was first reported by The New Yorker and confirmed by the aerospace regulatory, who said that the spaceplane “deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America.” According to journalist Nicholas Schmidle’s reporting, a red warning light appeared on the dash of the Unity during flight, indicating that it had diverged from its planned trajectory.

FAA opens probe into anomaly on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight

Virgin Galactic later issued a statement disputing the piece, saying that “athough the flights ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan, it was a controlled and intentional flight path that allowed Unity 22 to successfully reach space and land safely at our Spaceport in New Mexico.”

“At no time were passengers and crew put in any danger as a result of this change in trajectory,” the company added.

This is not the first time Schmidle has uncovered news regarding the safety of Virgin Galactic’s supersonic operations. His book, Test Gods, also includes a previously unknown account of a 2019 test flight (confirmed in the book by former employees) which saw potentially serious issues with the plane’s wing.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic to fly Italian Air Force on research mission to space

    The space travel company has set late September or early October as the time for the mission that will carry three paying crew members from the Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council. The mission follows a successful first crewed test flight to space by Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket in July.

  • Walmart States Readiness To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

    Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has stated its readiness to administer millions of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses in 2021 fall once recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has joined the likes of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to make booster shots available at their stores. A booster shot is a dose of vaccine administered when the initial immune response has begun to fade. The FDA has authorized the th

  • Boeing Joins the Space Race, Invests $100M in Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit

    Aviation and aerospace giant Boeing upped the ante in the commercial space race by putting $100 million into Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit satellite launch startup. See: Numbers Behind the Modern-Day...

  • FAA opens probe into anomaly on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spaceflight

    The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into an anomaly on the Virgin Galactic flight that carried Richard Branson to space. In a piece discussing not just that particular flight but the company's various safety issues throughout the years, The New Yorker explained that Virgin's spacecraft went off-course during descent, triggering an "entry glide-cone warning." The spacecraft uses the glide cone method, which mimics water circling down the drain, for landing.

  • Instagram influencer killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas: cops

    A popular influencer known on social media as Miss Mercedes Morr was brutally killed over the weekend in what police in Texas believe was a murder-suicide. The 33-year-old model, born Janae Gagnier, was found dead Sunday in her apartment in Richmond, a city in the Houston metro area. Police also found the body of a man inside her home, with evidence suggesting he had taken her life before ...

  • FDA Will Convene Advisory Committee to Consider Pfizer Covid-19 Booster

    The FDA plans to convene an outside advisory committee to consider whether to authorize a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, raising further questions about the White House’s assurance that booster doses will be widely available later this month.

  • Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr killed in murder-suicide, police say

    Miss Mercedes Morr, a model, and social media influencer, was found dead in her Texas apartment on Sunday. Police believe […] The post Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr killed in murder-suicide, police say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Virgin Galactic Has an FAA Issue but Shares Are Rising

    The Federal Aviation Administration is looking at a Virgin Galactic flight. Investors react nervously because they just aren't used to FAA oversight in space.

  • US investigates Branson's space flight after veering off course

    Sir Richard Branson’s historic flight to the edge of space is under investigation by US authorities after his rocket reportedly veered off course, triggering emergency warning lights for its pilots.

  • 10 Best Space Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best space stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks to Buy Now. Investments in space exploration and human spaceflight firms have exploded in the past few years as the public sector interest […]

  • This NASA Astronaut’s Cheat Meal in Space Is Russian Food

    They can't even use regular salt and pepper.

  • The ISS is cracked and facing ‘irreparable’ failures – and they could be about to get much worse

    Newly discovered cracks in ISS module risk ‘avalanche’ of damage and end to permanent space presence

  • China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

    China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China's follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details.

  • Perseverance: Nasa's Mars rover makes second drill sample bid

    The robot collects the first ever rock sample on another planet intended for return to Earth.

  • Space Age: Style for the Next Generation of Travelers

    Take a spin through the history of spacesuit design, and see where the field is headed tomorrow.

  • Student took part in astronaut training at Space Camp

    A Tucson student took part in a Space Camp program.

  • Private companies are changing who gets to go to space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. Private missions to orbit like the all-civilian Inspiration4 launching later this month are opening access to space to people who historically haven't gone there.Why it matters: Fewer than 600 people have flown to space, and most of them have been white men. But with the rise of commercial spaceflight that's expected to change.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • The Era of Private Space Travel Has Arrived  — But How Did We Get Here?

    Here's how space tourism went from sci-fi dream to reality.

  • Final nights of summer to offer glimpse of distant galaxy

    Jupiter and Saturn took center stage in the night sky throughout August, and while the duo will remain prominent features in the sky throughout September, the ninth month of the year comes with a new slate of astronomical happenings to mark on the calendar. Many big astronomical events throughout the year do not require anything other than a cloud-free sky, but a telescope or pair of binoculars will be needed this month to spot one of Earth's celestial neighbors. The new month will also feature

  • Firefly satellite startup to launch first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday

    Firefly satellite startup to launch first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday