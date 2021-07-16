U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.76
    -37.27 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,650.81
    -336.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,413.86
    -129.28 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.60
    -25.69 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -17.30 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.71 (-2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0810
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,884.48
    +367.82 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    767.36
    -12.20 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Virgin Galactic president Mike Moses on what's next for the company's growing fleet

Devin Coldewey
·11 min read

This last weekend featured the much-ballyhooed launch of Virgin Galactic's first (nonpaying) passengers, with founder and CEO Richard Branson along for the ride. After the festivities, I had the chance to talk with the company's president, Mike Moses, who seems to be familiar with every detail of the operation and the company's plans for going from test to commercial flights.

Unfortunately my recorder went on the fritz, but Moses was kind enough to hop on the phone later in the week to talk (again) about the next generation of spaceplanes, where the company needs to invest, and more. You can read through our conversation below. (Interview has been lightly edited for clarity.)

TC: To begin with, can you tell me what's left to test, and when do you expect to finish the test flight phase?

Moses: The test flight series that we're kind of in right now, and the flight with Richard was the first of those, represents a shift from what was more classic and traditional, envelope testing, where we're looking at aerodynamics and trajectories and handling qualities, to more of an operational check-out, where we are validating cabin experience experiences, training procedures, hardware for the folks in the back and what they're going to go through.

So we've laid out a series of a few flights there, three to be specific, that both demonstrate key product milestones and features, as well as allow us time to iterate and develop and optimize some of that back-of-cabin experience. But as always, that's a notional schedule, right? The schedule and the numbers are going to depend on the results. So if things go well, we think that's a three-flight series if we find things that we need to adjust, we'll add more as needed based on what we're learning.

Based on the results that we got after Richard and crew came back from the last flight, you know, we know we have some stuff to work on but but everything was pretty much thumbs up.

Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson celebrate launch of first passengers into space

Now, we know we're going to do those flights over the course of this summer and late summer, and then we'll be ready to move into, as we announced during our previous earnings call, a 'modification phase' where we're going to do some upgrades on our mothership and our spaceship to prepare them for commercial service. The main focus there is to look at things that allow us to increase the flight-rate frequency. Right now in test, we fly at a fairly slow pace [i.e. infrequently, not at low speed], because we're inspecting everything prudently. We're going to want to start to move away from that, and as we learn, and so we already know, there's some modifications we want to make to enable that to start to happen. We haven't set a specific timescale for when that officially ends.

TC: You mentioned when we talked at the Spaceport, the crew hadn't yet really been debriefed about the experience. I'm hoping maybe you have a little more information now about recommendations from Sir Richard, from Siriha, from everybody that was actually up there. Have you gotten any substantive feedback that you can share?

Moses: So we are definitely in the middle of all that feedback and debriefing. As you might imagine, there's a lot of data to go through. And in some cases, that data is as simple as the 16 video cameras that we had onboard, and getting them all synced up to see that what's happening where, and couple that with live notes, and debriefs, and the audio tracks that went with it. We are definitely gathering up the inputs, but there's nothing on that list that I think I'm ready to disclose at this time. We'll keep folks posted as we go.

The general feedback, post-landing both that day and the next day, was 'things were awesome,' right? Now that's not a scientific answer, and I want the scientific answer, so we're gonna make them go through the work to debrief.

Image Credits: Virgin Galactic

TC: You touched on this with the 'modification phase'... Unity is, I don't know how exactly you'd describe it, a production prototype. Could you tell me whether there's any special upkeep for it as the sort of first off the line?

Moses: There's nothing special as part of its design or build that requires special upkeep. But as a test vehicle and as our first article, we give it a lot of extra attention. We dive in pretty deep on inspections, both regularly and as we see issues, we would probably, test those and explore just to make sure we truly understand that there's no unknowns out there, things like how the system performs how it does in cold temperatures, under load and under stress. We keep an eye on it.

There's a series of measurements that we make to say, you know, where did the vehicle perform based on its design envelope. And if we're close to the edges of any of that envelope, we go do extra inspections to validate that our modeling and our predictions are right. So in that regard, it's pretty similar to how you would have a first set of articles coming out for a new aircraft development, you would build a maintenance and inspection program. That is, an extremely conservative one. And then as you use it, you start to pull out that conservatism based on your positive feedback.

But in general, yes, Unity does get a lot of extra attention. And the next vehicles will have some of that designed in part of that. We've already learned a bunch of, like, 'hey, on the next vehicle, make this different so I don't have to look at it every time, I can look at it every five times.'

TC: I think that when we when we talked before, you mentioned that you expect multiple-hundred flights, at least theoretically, out of Unity.

Moses: Yeah, multiple-hundred flights of the vehicle. We set a design envelope where we designed for a certain lifetime, and we we tested to that, and then we can always go do life extension. Some of that is just a limitation of... you know, we're going to cycle the stuff 10,000 times rather than 40,000 times, and we'll come back later and get the other cycles when we get closer to the 10,000 life. We'll go back and add more to it. There's not a lot of components that have, you know, like a 'fall off the cliff' type of lifetime.

Virgin Galactic debuts its first third-generation spaceship, ‘VSS Imagine’

TC: You mentioned some of the modifications you are going to build into the successor or production craft. Can you tell me any of those, how it will differ in minor or major ways, when you expect weight on wheels and that kind of thing?

Moses: So we've already done weight on wheels. And we had our rollout, which is effectively that weight on wheels, where we transition from, basically major factory assembly into ground tests. So all of the systems are installed, and now they're gonna start to run integrated ground testing, where you can basically go run a computer system through its checkouts, you can run the flight control system through checkouts... you're still on the ground, right, you're not yet ready to fly. But we are in that integrated testing.

As far as changes... when we designed the structure, if you think about it as the skeleton, under the skin, with Imagine and Inspire, we optimized and moved those skeletons, the ribs in the spars, to the locations where the load was highest. Unity was built off of the original design intent of Scaled Composites, and flight tests, they've shown us that sometimes that load is not exactly where it is expected. There's a lot of extra weight in Unity to account for that load; Imagine and Inspire, we're able to optimize and put the structure right where it needed to be.

There's a joint, for example, on Unity that I have to go look at every time, because I had to add extra to it. Whereas on Imagine, it was designed to where it should be in the first place. I'll still look at it, but it's much easier access and a much shorter inspection.

VSS Imagine on a runway.
VSS Imagine on a runway.

Image Credits: Virgin Galactic

So things like that, that let me optimize my inspection schedule. And other just simplistic things — there are now access panels where we know we need them, whereas we had to kind of add them after the fact in Unity. Your quick release fasteners and things like that, that make inspections shorter, we were able to add into the design, we made a pretty significant number of changes like that, all fairly minor, but they have a large effect on the maintainability of the vehicle.

And the next phase, right, we talked about this, the Delta class of spaceships, we're going to make changes for manufacturability. Unity and Inspire and Imagine are still fairly one-off hand-built aircraft — spacecraft, sorry. And if we want to go build a dozen or more to get to these 400-flight-a-year rates, we need to make sure they're manufacturable at a smaller price tag in a smaller time scale. So that next design will incorporate a bunch of that stuff.

TC: That's actually one of the things I wanted to talk about is how you get to the reliability and cadence that you want to have for commercial operation? Obviously, more aircraft is one part of that, but you know, maybe expanding ground ops or crew, better maintenance and stuff like that.

Moses: Yeah, you bet. And I think that's it, right: It's a fleet, so we have multiple vehicles for dispatch. That gives you capacity to be able to handle anything that comes up unexpected, like weather. And then it's the workforce — with more workforce, a 24/7 clock, then you can have multiple expertises, or a crew focused on just one vehicle. And the second crew, they're focused on the second one.

I think our mantra here is going to be to take it in baby steps — we're not going to try to go to those high flight rates initially, we want to get a little faster, then a little faster, then a little faster. That's kind of Unity's purpose in life in 2022, to allow us to go explore those operational cadences and see where we can apply multiplying factors for when we get additional spaceships.

You know, the business model is a great one, right? But in these next couple of years, it's fairly insensitive to whether I'm doing eight flights or 10 flights or 12 flights with Unity. I mean, in terms of revenue, it doesn't move the needle very much. But in terms of operational learning, that's a significant step for us, so we want to be prudent with how we proceed down that path.

MOJAVE, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SUBJECT SPECIFIC TV BROADCAST DOCUMENTARIES OR BOOK USE) Virgin Galactic vehicle SpaceShipTwo completes its successful first glide flight at Mojave on October 10, 2010 over Mojave in California. (Photo by Mark Greenberg/Virgin Galactic/Getty Images)

TC: Can you can you tell me again why, or whether, you plan on keeping the flight plans more or less the same? Maybe there's possibility, later down the line with the revised version with six people in it, that you might have to have a slightly different profile?

Moses: That's kind of coupled with what we talked about at the beginning of this Q&A, the move from a test phase into this operational readiness phase. Coupled with that is a profile that is now set — the trajectory that the pilots fly, the techniques they use, we'll still optimize, but we're not making major revisions. Those are all pretty much physics-based results. The airspeed we're at, the angles that we're at, and the subsequent altitude we get to, the weight we carry, are all kind of locked-in variables, and there's not much you can do to change that equation.

There'll be some definite trajectory changes that come along with Imagine because it will have more capacity on board, which means it'll have a slightly different performance, and we just need to go verify that envelope. But for the most part, you know, the physics of the equation kind of set what you can do, roughly speaking, so that's why we're limited to only carrying four passengers here initially. We can change that, and we do plan on looking at weight reductions in the ship, but again, with an eye towards the fleet that we're building, and make sure we get a fleet that is serviceable for the long haul.

TC: That's all I've got here. Thanks again for taking the time to chat.

You can watch a recap of the recent Virgin Galactic launch here.

Eat the rich, but let them build rockets in the meantime

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Again Today

    Last week was a great week for space-tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) -- if a bit less great for Virgin Galactic stock. On July 11, Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson successfully flew to space and back aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane. In fact, over the five days since Branson completed his historic flight, Virgin Galactic shares have shed more than 36% of their share price.

  • Blue Origin Is About To Beat Rival Virgin Galactic To A Big Space Milestone

    Blue Origin will launch its first crewed flight Tuesday aboard a New Shepard rocket, which will carry founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Crashed Today

    Cryptocurrencies are under attack Thursday -- and it was an inside job. On Twitter yesterday, Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer launched a broadside attack on cryptocurrencies in general, deriding the entire industry as "right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology" that "is controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures."

  • First Look: Aston Martin Unveils the Road-Ready 937 HP Valhalla Supercar

    Featuring a custom engine and transmission, the hybrid is expected to begin deliveries in 2023.

  • Ashton Kutcher, once passenger No. 500, won't be flying Virgin Galactic any time soon

    Thank goodness Ashton Kutcher had a fully refundable ticket on Virgin Galactic: Not everyone agreed that the actor's space-flight plans were wise.

  • Formula 1 British Grand Prix betting preview: How will the sprint race format work out?

    Formula 1 is testing out its experimental sprint race format this weekend. A short race on Saturday will set the lineup for Sunday's race.

  • Assembly of capsules that will carry astronauts to moon ramps up

    Lockheed Martin sets up high-tech assembly center to speed processing of Orion deep space capsules.

  • Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice

    Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with home hero Lewis Hamilton only third on the timesheets. On a sunny afternoon, with fans filling the grandstands on a day of action as Formula One experimented with a fresh format, the 23-year-old Dutchman produced a best time of one minute 27.035 seconds. That was 0.779 quicker than McLaren's second-placed Lando Norris, who pipped Mercedes' seven times world champion by 0.001 in a big boost for a youngster still shaken by a mugging last Sunday at the Euro 2020 soccer final.

  • Analyst Report: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

    Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta’s sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm’s profits.

  • Netflix entering gaming will be 'dead on arrival:' Analyst

    Netflix recently announced that it would be moving into the gaming sector with the hire of former Oculus executive Mike Verdu. However, some experts believe that the move into the cutthroat gaming industry will not be fruitful for the content platform.

  • This Iceland Hotel Is Offering One Traveler a Month-long Stay If They Can Photograph the Northern Lights

    Calling all shutterbugs!

  • Jordan Spieth, using new Titleist irons, cards six birdies Thursday at 2021 British Open

    The new Titleist T100 irons are not yet available at retail, but Jordan Spieth put a set in play to climb the leaderboard at St. George's.

  • Billionaire space race: As Jeff Bezos blasts off, here’s how his flight compares to Richard Branson’s trip

    Who’s flying higher, who’s going longer, and what’s at stake with Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic's first passenger flights

  • Palo Santo: New Venture Capital Group Raises $35M To Focus On Psychedelic Medicine

    Palo Santo, a newly-created venture capital fund with an eye on psychedelic medicines, announced its official launch on Thursday. The fund has raised an initial $35 million in capital and currently holds an active portfolio of 20 companies, including investments in Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI), Reset Pharma, Field Trip Health (TSX: FTRP) (OTCQX: FTRPF), Tactogen, Eleusis, Bexson Biomedical, Ksana Health, NeuroCare, Bright Minds (CSE: DRUG), Diamond Therapeutics and Gilgamesh, among others.

  • Bezos vs. Branson: Whose space flight is cooler?

    While Richard Branson may have been the first in the billionaire space race to complete a suborbital flight, Jeff Bezos is poised to make history next week aboard what would be the world's first unpiloted trip to the edge of space with an all-civilian crew. Reuters Correspondent Eric Johnson, who will be in West Texas for Blue Origin's July 20th launch, explains. JOHNSON: "Blue Origin has designed the New Shepard, which is a rocket and capsule combo to fly fully autonomously. That means that computers control everything and there's no ability for a pilot to take over the controls. They say that it's actually safer to have a crew on the ground controlling the spacecraft, rather than an individual astronaut in space, you know, operating things with a joystick like they did on NASA missions, you know, many decades ago. They've also developed a crew escape system so that in the event that there's some issue or anomaly with the booster, the capsule can separate and sort of jettison the crew to safety." Beyond safety, one question remains for potential commercial space travelers: Who's space flight is cooler? JOHNSON: "Blue Origin has taken pains to point out that they are going 62 miles up. And that's the internationally recognized boundary of space. Branson, who, of course, beat Bezos to the edge of space, however you want to define it, he went a few days ago. He went more than 50 miles up, which is what NASA and the U.S. Air Force recognize as the boundary of space. But Blue Origin says in their marketing materials that this is a true astronaut experience because they're going to the internationally designated boundary of space. You know, I've talked to a bunch of different people who, you know, some people will say, well, Branson's is cool or some people will say Bezos' Blue Origin's experience is cooler. But the bottom line is UBS is estimating that this is a $3 billion annual space tourism market in a decade. So both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are eagerly trying to prove and demonstrate not just the safety of their experiences, but that their experiences are better so they can capture more of that market." On Thursday, Blue Origin announced that an 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm will join the four-member all-civilian crew for Tuesday's scheduled flight, becoming the the company's first paying customer - after an unnamed auction winner, who paid $28 million for a seat on the rocket, dropped out due to unspecified "scheduling conflicts."The teenager will be joining Bezos, his brother Mark, and an 82-year-old female pilot who has always dreamed of traveling to space.

  • Teenager to fly with Bezos in inaugural space tourism flight

    An 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm is set to take the place of a person who put up $28 million in an auction to take part in the inaugural space tourism flight for billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. Blue Origin said on Thursday Oliver Daemen will join the four-member all-civilian crew for Tuesday's scheduled flight after the auction winner, whose name had not been made public, dropped out due to unspecified "scheduling conflicts." Daemen becomes the company's first paying customer.

  • Hubble Space Telescope fixed after month of no science

    The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA

  • Covid-19 likely to become common cold – but could it take centuries?

    Around 20,000 years ago, about the same time that humans first started to keep dogs as pets, a coronavirus epidemic swept through east Asia. Its impact was so dramatic that there are traces of it in the DNA of modern humans. Back then, people evolved some resistance to it, leaving an adapted pattern of mutations in our genes that was uncovered by researchers at the University of Arizona earlier this year. Coronaviruses are far from new, and there are hundreds of them, mainly circulating in anima

  • Ashton Kutcher returned his Virgin Galactic ticket to space

    Kutcher bought the ticket in 2012, before he and Kunis got married.

  • An 18-year-old will be the youngest person to ever go into space as he joins Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin

    An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82.