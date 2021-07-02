U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,558.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,524.50
    -24.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,329.20
    +2.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0370 (+2.56%)
     

  • Vix

    15.48
    -0.35 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5800
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,811.23
    -1,453.39 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    807.90
    -36.77 (-4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.10
    +84.06 (+0.29%)
     

Virgin Galactic plans to send Richard Branson to space on July 11th

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Sir Richard Branson might get to visit outer space before Jeff Bezos does. Virgin Galactic has announced that it's opening the flight window for SpaceShipTwo Unity's next rocket-powered test flight on July 11th, over a week before Blue Origin's first tourist flight is scheduled to launch on July 20th with Bezos onboard. The Unity 22 mission will be the company's fourth crewed flight, but it will be the first to carry a full crew with two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin. One of those passengers is company founder Richard Branson, who'll be assessing the private astronaut experience Virgin Galactic plans to offer paying customers.

The company concluded that it was ready to launch Unity 22 after it finished analyzing data from its May 22nd test flight, according to Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier. The company completed the rocket-powered flight in May — the first human spaceflight out of Virgin's New Mexico-based Spaceport America — after months of delay. It was originally scheduled to blast off in December 2020, but the launch didn't take place because SpaceShipTwo's rocket motor failed to ignite. 

Now, the company believes it's ready to take another step towards offering commercial flights. The upcoming mission will focus on evaluating the spacecraft's cabin environment, seat comfort, the weightless experience and the views of Earth that it can offer paying passengers. It will also demonstrate the conditions for conducting human-tended research experiments.

In addition to Branson and the two pilots, the other passengers are made up of Virgin Galactic personnel. Virgin's Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses will oversee the execution of the test flight objectives, while Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett will be evaluating cabin equipment, procedures and experience. Finally, Sirisha Bandla, VP of Government Affairs and Research Operations, will be in charge of conducting the human-tended experiments onboard. 

Virgin will broadcast a livestream of the spaceflight on its website, as well as on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. The livestream will begin at 9AM on the day of the flight, which could still be delayed, depending on weather and technical conditions. If the mission succeeds, the company intends to restart ticket sales soon and to conduct two additional flights before it starts its paid flights next year. 

Recommended Stories

  • Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

    Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

  • Richard Branson aims to beat Jeff Bezos into space later this month

    British entrepreneur has brought forward flight ahead of Amazon founder’s trip

  • Rocket Startup Astra Jumps In Debut As Space Stocks Hit Milestone

    Astra Space started trading Thursday amid a wave of space stocks that have turned to blank check companies to go public.

  • Legendary aviator to join Bezos for space flight

    "I can hardly wait," said Wally Funk, one of the "Mercury 13" female aviators rejected by NASA in the 1960s, who will finally get to fly in space.

  • Watch the first livestreamed Virgin Orbit rocket launch starting at 9:50AM ET

    Virgin Orbit is livestreaming a rocket launch for the first time — here's how to tune in to the flight, which could start as soon as 9:50AM Eastern.

  • Virgin Galactic to launch founder Richard Bryson into space on July 11

    Virgin Galactic announced Thursday plans to launch its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space on July 11.Why it matters: he date is nine days before Jeff Bezos, founder of Virgin Galactic competitor Blue Origin, is set to take off to space.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Branson will journey to space in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft along with two pilots and three other mission specialists as part of the company's fourth crewed mission.

  • Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 jet

    Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit delivered satellites from three countries into space Wednesday, its second successful rocket launch from a plane.

  • In Future CRISPR Gene Editing To Treat Diseases, Says Intellia Co-Founder: CNBC

    Gene-editing technology CRISPR reached a significant milestone this week, completing its first systemic delivery as a medicine to the human body. What Happened: On Monday, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) reported positive data from CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing candidate in transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Previously, other applications of the CRISPR technology had been limited to ex vivo therapy. Jennifer Doudna, a co-founder of Intellia,

  • Aviation pioneer Wally Funk will join Blue Origin's first crewed space flight

    The 82-year-old will become the oldest person to reach space.

  • Virgin Galactic aims to launch Richard Branson into space on July 11

    Virgin Galactic aims to launch Richard Branson into space on July 11

  • 30 Best Hotels in America in 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 30 best hotels in America in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hotel and travel industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Hotels in America in 2021. The travel industry has been on a roll ever since means […]

  • The shipwreck’s owner said no oil spilled. Satellites disagree

    Juan Peña Ibáñez and Pablo Benjumeda Herreros had a unique vantage on the humanitarian crisis: They flew in search and rescue aircraft for Spain’s Maritime Safety Agency, equivalent to the US Coast Guard. For Benjumeda and Peña, the answer was returning to the university for advanced degrees in remote sensing, and launching a company, Orbital EOS, that uses satellite data to more efficiently monitor the world’s oceans for all kinds of activity. Orbital EOS analyzes data collected by radar satellites in orbit, which bounce radio waves of objects below and measure the reflections.

  • 4 Things to Know Before Traveling to Europe This Summer, According to an Expert

    Be excited, but be prepared.

  • Jeff Bezos to send pioneering female pilot and oldest ever person to space

    Jeff Bezos has invited a pioneering female pilot to become the oldest ever person in space. Wally Funk – who undertook the same training as male astronauts in the 1960s, but never managed to actually fly to space – will join Mr Bezos, his brother and the winner of a public auction on their trip away from Earth. The four will together take part in the first ever crewed trip on the New Shepard rocket, developed by Mr Bezos’s private space company, Blue Origin.

  • Large Cruise Ships Are Set to Return to Key West

    Florida lifts its ban on large cruise ships in Key West.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as stray helicopter blocks planned SpaceX launch

    Musk calls the zone around space launches that other aircraft cannot enter ‘unreasonably gigantic’

  • NASA Is Sending Realistic Dummies on a Trip Around the Moon

    NASA is sending realistic dummies on a trip around the Moon, to record important data that will help actual astronauts go on a lunar mission. The post NASA Is Sending Realistic Dummies on a Trip Around the Moon appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientist finds missing genome sequences from early days of Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak

    A Seattle-based researcher discovered missing genome sequences taken from early cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, that had mysteriously vanished from an online database. The New York Times' "Matter" columnist Carl Zimmer joins "Red and Blue" host Caitlin Huey-Burns with more on his reporting, and what the latest studies suggest about how long protection from vaccines could last.

  • Virgin Galactic to launch founder Richard Branson into space on July 11

    Virgin Galactic announced Thursday plans to launch its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space on July 11.Why it matters: The date is nine days before Jeff Bezos, founder of Virgin Galactic competitor Blue Origin, is set to take off for space.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBranson will journey to space in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft along with two pilots and three other mission specialists as part of the compa

  • Mystery over the expansion of the universe might not be a mystery at all, scientist says

    One of the fundamental mysteries of the universe might not be quite so mysterious, according to new research. Or, more precisely, we seem to have different answers to exactly how fast, when the answer should be the same throughout the different ways of measuring it. Each new measurement of the expansion of the universe, known as the Hubble constant, just adds to that confusion about what exactly the rate is.