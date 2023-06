Virgin Galactic says first commercial spaceflight planned in June

June 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, the space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson, on Thursday said its first commercial spaceflight is planned to fly between June 27 and June 30.

Shares of the company jumped 28% in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)