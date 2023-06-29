Virgin Galactic’s turbulent journey from failed tests to space-flight milestone

Unity 25, which completed its test mission with six staff and crew on board, will start flying tourists and scientists miles above earth - Virgin Galactic

In May, dropping from under its mothership, the tiny silhouette of VSS Unity fell for a few seconds before its rocket engines kicked in, boosting the spaceship to three times the speed of sound.

Within minutes, it was on the very edge of earth’s atmosphere. “We have reached space,” Virgin Galactic, the company behind the rocket, declared.

The successful test mission, Unity 25, which carried six staff and crew to 54 miles above the earth, had less of the fanfare that accompanied Sir Richard Branson’s last launch, almost two years ago. The flight was not live streamed or broadcast by Virgin, although space enthusiasts filmed the mission from down on earth.

Yet the launch was a critical final test for the billionaire’s company as it returned to space at last. In 2021, the British entrepreneur made history and fulfilled his dream of reaching space aboard his company’s spacecraft, beating rival Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin by mere days.

But that mission was followed by an investigation by US authorities after it emerged the rocket had veered slightly off course. The company has also spent the past 23 months making costly alterations to its craft and endured a share price collapse.

On Tuesday, Virgin Galactic begun commercial space launches with its Galactic 01 mission in what chief executive Michael Colglazier described as the “next exciting chapter” for the company.

Virgin Galactic will start taking tourists and scientists miles above earth, with its first launch carrying a trio of Italian Air Force researchers.

Hundreds of prospective “astronauts” have already agreed to pay $450,000 (£354,000) for the rare privilege of five minutes of weightlessness. The rockets will depart the company’s sleek hanger – Spaceport America – in the New Mexico desert, just south of the unusually named city of Truth of Consequences.

It has been a long wait for Sir Richard, now 72. The commercial rocket venture has been almost two decades in the making after multiple setbacks, disasters and tragedies.

Success would banish memories of the failure of the billionaire’s other space venture, Virgin Orbit, after it collapsed earlier this year. The independent satellite launch company, majority owned by Virgin Group, spent more than $1bn in an effort to commercialise its technology, before running out of money and being sold for parts to rivals in a bankruptcy process.

Sir Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 - JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

The genesis of Virgin Galactic came following a meeting between Sir Richard and Buzz Aldrin in 1995 in Marrakech, says Will Whitehorn, the company’s former president. By that time, Sir Richard was already a corporate daredevil who had undertaken several record-breaking high-altitude balloon trips.

The meeting inspired Sir Richard to consider a space company in earnest, using a reusable plane to reach the edges of the atmosphere. “In the 1950s, the US launched space planes from under B-52s – the X-15,” says Whitehorn.

A meeting with Buzz Aldrin (top centre) in 1995 inspired Sir Richard to launch a space company - Philip Hollis

Following the meeting, Sir Richard tasked Whitehorn with a modern take on the concept. Whitehorn thought it would be feasible to build a “relatively cheap space plane” rather than using giant rockets. In 2004, Virgin Galactic was officially founded.

He did not expect things to take quite so long. “Space is not easy,” says Whitehorn, who was Virgin Galactic president until 2010.

“It is difficult. It has taken them more time, and more money, than I would have forecast.”

Virgin Galactic uses a carrier vehicle, a dual fuselage plane called White Knight 2, to carry a rocket-powered space plane to high altitude. This plane then detaches, and blasts into the upper atmosphere.

But the company has endured a series of technical hurdles to its system, forcing long delays. It also faced disaster in 2014, when its VSS Enterprise vehicle, builts by contractor Scaled Composites, crashed. The failure killed leading Virgin test co-pilot Michael Alsbury.

An official report put the accident down to pilot error by Alsbury, who, under high levels of stress, rotated the craft’s tail fins too early as it rapidly accelerated, resulting in a high-altitude break-up. It was also down to poor design choices by Scaled Composites, which failed to mitigate for such a mistake.

Despite the tragedy, Sir Richard was able to steer Virgin Galactic to a public float on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, merging it with a takeover vehicle run by Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

At one stage in mid-2021, the company was valued at around $4bn. Sir Richard subsequently sold more than $1bn in the company’s stock.

But since the float there have been fresh setbacks. In 2021, a book about the company – Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut – reported that a test flight conducted two years earlier had resulted in serious damage.

Sir Richard’s maiden flight aboard his own rocket led to delays after it was investigated by the US Federal Aviation Authority - Virgin Galactic handout/Shutterstock

The book, by journalist Nicholas Schmidle, quoted Todd Ericson, the company’s former safety lead who later resigned, as saying: “I don’t know how we didn’t lose the vehicle and kill three people.”

The claims have prompted a flurry of shareholder litigation. One case filed earlier this year, which names Sir Richard as a defendant, accuses directors of attempts to “conceal significant mishaps and setbacks during test flights” while selling hundreds of millions of dollars in shares.

Virgin Galactic has said the claims are “without merit and we stand by the safety of our vehicles”.

Significantly, Sir Richard’s maiden flight aboard his own rocket also created further delays after the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) investigated it. On its ascent, the rocket drifted from its planned route for a minute and forty seconds, resulting in a red warning light.

At the time, Virgin Galactic insisted the flight was “safe and successful”. The company has since expanded the airspace it needs for future missions.

News that Virgin Galactic may at last begin commercial launches have sent shares soaring – up roughly 40pc in the past week, despite the company losing $500m in 2022.

Experts believe there is a very real market for space tourism, despite the costs and hazards involved. Carissa Christensen, of space consultancy Bryce Tech, says: “For suborbital commercial space flight there is very clearly commercial demand.”

“There is a market, unambiguously. This space market has been supply constrained, rather than demand constrained.”

Upon reaching its apogee, more than 50 miles above earth, Virgin Galactic’s tourist crew are able to unclip their belts and experience weightlessness for a few brief minutes, while gazing down on the earth far below.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is working on his own tourism venture called Blue Origin - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

On his own flight, Sir Richard hailed the experience as “the complete experience of a lifetime”.

With a $450,000 price tag for a seat, Christensen notes the potential revenues per flight of Virgin Galactic are “pretty modest” compared to multimillion-dollar satellite launchers.

Sir Richard’s rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is working on his own tourism venture. Blue Origin has flown a total of six missions with a tourist crew on board, including Bezos himself. It uses a more traditional rocket, has designs on lucrative satellite contracts and is part of NASA’s Moon mission plans.

Virgin Galactic has said it will launch one mission per month to begin with. But this will need to accelerate. “You need to have a fair launch pace, it would seem, to recover the costs,” Christensen says.

The company is working on a new variant of its space plane, dubbed Delta, which will aim to ramp up launches to one per week by 2026.

Despite all its challenges, Whitehorn, Virgin Galactic’s former president, says he would gladly fly on Unity, although he doesn’t yet have a ticket. “I hope to become one of them [a passenger] myself.”

“The economics of going to space have been transformed,” he adds. “This is the industrialisation of space. Space tourism is going to be a little part of that – helping push the technology forward.”

