U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.33 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +1.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    +0.0120 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,931.91
    +92.77 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

  • Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
    1/5

    Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
  • Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
    2/5

    Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
  • Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew members enter the VSS Unity
    3/5

    Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew members enter the VSS Unity
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, is seen in its hangar
    4/5

    Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, is seen in its hangar
  • Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity is parked before launch at Spaceport America
    5/5

    Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity is parked before launch at Spaceport America
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America
Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew members enter the VSS Unity
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, is seen in its hangar
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity is parked before launch at Spaceport America
Steve Gorman
·5 min read

By Steve Gorman

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (Reuters) - A twin-fuselage jet took off on Sunday carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane primed to soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert with British billionaire Richard Branson aboard in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space.

Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapping in for the flight, has touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.

Sunday's high-altitude launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane marks the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere. It is also the first to carry a full complement of space travelers - two pilots and four "mission specialists," Branson among them.

A week away from his 71st birthday, Branson and his crewmates walked onto the tarmac of New Mexico's Spaceport America waving to a throng of onlookers before boarding waiting Unity rocket plane parked at the end of a taxiway.

Video posted online by Virgin Galactic showed Branson earlier arriving at the spaceport on his bicycle and greeting his crewmates with a hug.

A festive gathering of space industry executives, future customers and other well-wishers were on hand to witness the launch event, which was livestreamed in a presentation introduced by late-night television host Stephen Colbert. Among those present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon Musk, who also is founder of electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid was due to take the stage after the flight to perform a forthcoming single "New Normal."

The gleaming white spaceplane was borne aloft attached to the underside of a specially designed twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve - named for Branson's late mother, which took off at around 10:40 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). (Graphic of spaceship) https://tmsnrt.rs/2TNbexN

Separating from the mothership when it reaches an altitude of 50,000 feet, Unity's rocket engine will then ignite to send the spaceplane streaking straight upward to the blackness of space some 55 miles (88.5 km) high, where the crew will experience about four minutes of microgravity.

With the engine shut down near the peak of its climb, the craft will then be shifted into re-entry mode before gliding back to a runway landing at the spaceport. The entire flight, from takeoff to touchdown, should take about 90 minutes.

HIGH-COST TICKETS

Assuming the mission goes well, Virgin has plans for two further test flights of the spaceplane in the months ahead before beginning regular commercial operation in 2022.

This is no discount travel service. But demand is apparently strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts already having booked reservations, priced at around $250,000 per ticket.

The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion annually by 2030.

Proving rocket travel safe for the public is key, given the inherent dangers of spaceflight.

An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in 2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.

Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just over a week ago, is in keeping with his persona as the daredevil executive whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music companies - have long been associated with ocean-crossing exploits in sailboats and hot-air balloons.

SPACE RACE

His ride-along also upstages rival astro-tourism venture Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, in what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race."

Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital rocketship, the New Shepard, later this month.

Branson has insisted he and Bezos are friendly rivals and not engaged in a personal contest to beat one another into space.

Bezos posted a message on Instagram on Saturday wishing Branson and his team good luck and "a successful and safe flight," but nonetheless there has been some public rancor between the two.

Blue Origin has disparaged Virgin Galactic as falling short of a true spaceflight experience, saying that unlike Unity, Bezos's New Shepard tops the 62-mile-high-mark (100 km), called the Kármán line, set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.

"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name," Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.

However, U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles (80 km).

A third player in the space race, Musk's SpaceX, plans to send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in September, after having already launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

Branson's official role in Sunday's test flight is to "evaluate the private astronaut experience," according to Virgin's press materials.

The spaceplane's two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, will control the ignition and shutoff of the ship's rocket engine, activation of the vehicle's "feathered" tail maneuver for re-entry and steer the craft back to its runway.

The three other mission specialists are Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a research operations and government affairs vice president.

(For graphic on Virgin Galactic’s passenger spaceship - https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC/xklpyxlkwvg/Virgin-galactic.jpg)

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • FAA Approval Can Push Virgin Galactic Stock to $60

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is firing on all cylinders. The space tourism company is inching closer toward taking passengers on its commercial flights, and wealthy individuals are ready to book their seats. SPCE stock has soared since the last successful test flight, and its momentum is unlikely to slow down. Source: Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com SPCE stock went from $15.50 on May 13 to $55.91 on June 25. Investors who patiently waited for the stock to take off have profited signif

  • PepsiCo Reports Earnings Next Week. Why You Should Buy the Stock Now.

    Cowen & Co.'s Vivien Azer reiterated an Outperform rating and $165 price target. She’s modeling organic revenue growth of 8.6%.

  • Debbie Matenopoulos responds to rumors about her returning to The View

    Don't rule out a homecoming…

  • Drought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch

    TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (Reuters) -As the first passenger rocket plane gears up for takeoff, a sleepy desert town near Spaceport America in New Mexico is hoping for a liftoff from tourism. The oddly named town of Truth or Consequences, 30 miles from the launchpad, relies on its hot springs, healing waters, and nearby Elephant Butte reservoir for its livelihood. But tourism has evaporated with the drought, which brought the reservoir's water level toward record lows.

  • Canada orders rail restrictions to reduce wildfire risk

    Canada on Sunday ordered rail transport restrictions for areas where there is a high wildfire risk in both British Columbia and nationally after a blaze wiped out the town of Lytton and killed two people earlier this month. The order will require both the Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to take a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, according to a transport ministry statement. On Friday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra had ordered a 48-hour stop to rail transport in parts of British Columbia that expired Saturday at midnight.

  • Lookout Uncovers Crypto Mining Scam Involving Nearly 100K Android Users

    California-based security firm, Lookout, released a report Friday announcing the discovery of a major scam targeting android devices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down Today

    On the last trading day before Richard Branson's planned trip into space, shareholders of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) are taking a "risk off" approach to the stock. Virgin Galactic traded down as much as 7% on Friday morning before recovering somewhat, but as of lunchtime it was still in the red on a day when the overall markets are in rally mode. All eyes will be on the Virgin Galactic Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday when Branson will make his long-awaited trip into space.

  • How to Watch Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Launch

    Richard Branson aims to notch a milestone for private space travel with Sunday’s launch of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity Spaceship Two from New Mexico. Branson, the Virgin Group business mogul who founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, will be part of a crew of six who are hoping to demonstrate the viability of the company’s plans […]

  • Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship

    Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson strapped in and set off Sunday on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship. A successful flight would vault the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now. With a crowd of more than 500 people watching, a twin-fuselage aircraft with Branson’s space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin fuels feud with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic over suborbital space trips

    Jeff Bezos has a longstanding rivalry with SpaceX’s Elon Musk, but now his Blue Origin space venture is upping the ante in its spat with fellow soon-to-be space traveler Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic — and the Twitterverse is not amused. Today’s escalation from Blue Origin came in the form of a tweet drawing distinctions between a suborbital ride on its New Shepard spaceship and Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipOne rocket plane. The tweet’s infographic noted that New Shepard would fly above the 10

  • In California’s interior, there’s no escape from the desperate heat: ‘Why are we even here?’

    Soaring temperatures are a way of life in the Central Valley, but racial disparities mean many have no access to relief Farmworkers stack boxes of melons on a mobile platform in Firebaugh, California, where temperatures are expected to surpass 110F. Photograph: Terry Chea/AP In Cantua, a small town deep within California’s farming heartland, the heat had always been a part of life. “We can do nothing against it,” said Julia Mendoza, who’s lived in this town for 27 years. But lately, she says, th

  • Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Flight: What You Need to Know

    When is the Virgin Galactic launch? How high is the British entrepreneur going? Is it safe? What’s all the fuss? Here are some answers.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Cassis, France

    Courtesy OneFineStayVilla Cana, Cassis, France (onefinestay): This is the summer of indulgence, the summer of no regrets, the summer of finally realizing your truest self: Grace Kelly on the French Riviera. It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for when you can book a holiday home that’s more coastal palace fit for royalty than hippie beach shack fit for the whole family… and do it with zero guilt, especially if that rental just so happens to be this fabulous villa in Cassis, France. Courtesy OneF

  • Richard Branson launches into space Sunday on Virgin Galactic flight

    Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.

  • Mortgage rates dig in deeper below 3% and offer new refinance savings

    Rates are the lowest since winter, but experts say borrowers may need to act fast.

  • Sir Richard Branson takes off on 'extraordinary' space flight

    The UK businessman is set to realise a lifetime's ambition by flying to the edge of space.

  • Tarantino Eyed ‘All Black Cast’ for Canceled ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reboot, but It Could Become a Play

    The reboot is dead as a movie, but Tarantino said it could find a second life on the stage.

  • Blue Origin throws shade at Virgin Galactic before Richard Branson's flight

    Blue Origin claims Richard Branson isn't really going to outer space.

  • Doctor: I would ‘discourage’ getting booster shot different from the vaccine you received

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician &CFP Physicians Group, CEO, &nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sir Richard Branson rockets to become first billionaire in space

    Launch time set for 3.30pm UK time - watch live Sir Richard Branson interview: 'I'm far more excited than worried' Sir Richard Branson plans to make astronautical history on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first billionaire in space. At about 3.30pm the 70-year-old Virgin Galactic founder is expected to lift off from a runway near the small town of Truth and Consequences in New Mexico on the maiden passenger flight of his company's SpaceShipTwo spaceplane. Dubbed the VSS Unity, it will be lifte