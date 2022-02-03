VIRGIN HOTELS TO DEBUT TWO U.K. HOTELS & A NEW-BUILD HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY IN 2022

The portfolio expands with three new hotels that are slated to open through 2022, including five hotels that have already debuted in the U.S.

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has announced its historic expansion into the United Kingdom this spring with Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, followed by Virgin Hotels Glasgow. The portfolio continues to grow stateside, with the opening of Virgin Hotels New York scheduled for late summer of 2022. Leading the charge is Virgin Hotels' Chief Executive Officer, James Bermingham, and his shining executive team.

Virgin Hotels is poised for a busy year of growth and elevation.

"Expanding into the United Kingdom is a major and much-anticipated milestone for Virgin Hotels. Our two new hotels in Scotland blend their distinctive personalities with the vibrant, playful, and personalized touch unmistakably Virgin. We couldn't be more thrilled to call the beloved cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow home to our first locations outside the United States," comments Virgin Hotels Chief Executive Officer James Bermingham. "And with our first New York City hotel following shortly after, Virgin Hotels is poised for a busy year of growth and elevation – and it's only the start."

This spring, the hotel group will welcome two Scotland hotels – Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels Glasgow – to its portfolio. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will be in the landmark India Buildings, originally built in 1864, in Edinburgh's Old Town near The Royal Mile. The hotel promises a stunning mix of its 19th-century origins and modern luxuries to capture the timeless character of Edinburgh. In re-envisioning the building, the design team has diligently preserved its notable elements while adding a defined style and sophistication. The new hotel will feature 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites along with multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Commons Club, Virgin hotel's iconic cultural hub.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will open in late spring as the brand's second Scottish hotel. The property will sit on Clyde Street, a prime City Centre position known for its defining arts and music scene. The hotel – which boasts panoramic views of the River Clyde – will feature 240 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites and various restaurant and bar venues, including Virgin Hotels' signature Funny Library Coffee Shop, complete with an assortment of whimsical and funny books and games.

The brand will grow its presence in the U.S. and continue the momentum with a newly built hotel in New York City. Virgin Hotels New York claims stake at 1227 Broadway in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood. The 38-floor hotel will boast 463 Chambers and several concept suites, a rooftop pool and bar, numerous dining spaces, and two floors of luxury retailers. In addition, the property is working with an NYC-based design firm, MARKZEFF Design, to bring the heart and soul of the city into the décor elements of the hotel's signature venues, Commons Club Funny Library Coffee Shop, and The Pool Club.

The brand has five hotels that have opened in the United States, including Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, and Virgin Hotels Nashville. It most recently celebrated the opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in March 2021 and followed with the introduction of Virgin Hotels New Orleans in August.

Virgin Hotels are contemporary by design yet grounded in the community their located, welcoming all with a thoughtful approach that is comfortable yet playful. Each new hotel is individually designed in collaboration with local designers to ensure each tells the story of Its locale through neighborhood-centric Influences. The results offer all its visitors heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience.

To learn more about Virgin Hotels, please visit www.virginhotels.com. For future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com. Follow Virgin Hotels on Twitter and Instagram - @virginhotels.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "No. 1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "No. 7 Hotel in Chicago" in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "No. 5 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville – voted the No. 2 in Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, London and more.

