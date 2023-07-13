Virgin Media investigated for making contracts ‘too difficult to cancel’

Woman on mobile phone walks past Virgin Media logo sign

Virgin Media is to be investigated over claims its contracts are too difficult to cancel, after a string of customers complained.

Industry regulator Ofcom said it was concerned by the number of complaints about the company allegedly putting up barriers for users who wanted to quit.

Some struggled to get through to an agent on the phone, while others found their call was dropped midway through or they were put on hold for long periods.

Many said they had to make lengthy and repeated requests to cancel as their initial instruction was ignored.

Under Ofcom rules, telecoms firms must ensure their conditions and procedures are not a disincentive for customers to cancel.

As well as investigating whether Virgin Media complied with contract termination rules, the regulator will examine whether the company failed to meet requirements on complaint handling.

This includes whether customers were appropriately informed of their right to escalate their complaint to an independent ombudsman.

Ofcom said being able to switch providers easily was an important part of a competitive telecoms market, with customers often able to save hundreds of pounds by switching to a new deal.

Ofcom chief Dame Melanie Dawes says it's important that customers are able to switch easily between providers - EÃ³in Noonan/Sportsfile

Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom, said this was “particularly important at the moment as households look for ways to keep their bills down”.

She added: “We’re taking action today, on behalf of Virgin Media’s customers, to investigate whether the company is putting unnecessary barriers in the way of those who want to switch away.”

Virgin Media could face a fine and be forced to change its procedures if Ofcom identifies any breaches of its rules.

A Virgin Media spokesman said: “We are committed to providing our customers with excellent service, supporting them with any issues and giving clear options should they wish to leave.

“Complaint rates relating to ‘difficulties leaving’ have halved over the past year, showing the progress we’re making, and we will keep working with Ofcom throughout its investigation, while making further improvements in how we handle customer complaints to provide a better overall experience.”

It came as the Ofcom chief urged the telecoms industry to take immediate action on social tariffs, which provide cheaper broadband and phone packages for people claiming benefits such as universal credit.

In a letter to company bosses, Dame Melanie told providers who are yet to introduce social tariffs to do so as soon as possible and others to step up their efforts to raise awareness of the cheaper deals.

Ofcom is summoning representatives from the companies to update on the progress they are making and will publish take-up of social tariffs for the first time in a report later this year.

