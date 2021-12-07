U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.25
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,313.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,877.50
    +34.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    +7.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.96
    +0.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    +0.0910 (+6.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -3.49 (-11.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3263
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5370
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,701.74
    +2,125.85 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.22
    +52.06 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.28
    +109.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,264.02
    +336.65 (+1.21%)
     

Virgin Media O2 'completes' gigabit upgrade after two years

·3 min read

Virgin Media O2 says it has completed an upgrade enabling gigabit speeds at all 15.5 million homes on its network.

Gigabit broadband means speeds of more than 1,000Mbps (megabits per second) - about 20 times the average home connection speed.

Reaching such speeds has been a government goal since it made election pledges on broadband in 2019.

Virgin says it has "single-handedly" delivered nearly two-thirds of the government goal.

The scale of the rollout, which took about two years, is "extremely impressive", said analyst Paolo Pescatore from PP Foresight.

But Virgin had an easier time of it than other broadband providers, as it updated its systems to provide better performance on its existing wires.

"In essence this overlay boosts capacity and download speeds rather than having to dig up roads and install new cables," Mr Pescatore said.

And Virgin "clearly lags its rivals on fibre, which is an area that remains a key battleground for all providers", he warned - as so-called "full-fibre" may offer much better speeds in the future.

As a result of this upgrade, Virgin now says its gigabit network is "more than twice the size of its nearest competitor".

'Top priority'

The company says every home on its network can now access network speeds of up to 1,130Mbps. Recent research from telecoms regulator Ofcom found the average home broadband connection stood at 50.4Mbps.

Customers must pay more for access to the highest-speed packages, with full gigabit speeds costing at least £62 a month.

Virgin's progress completing the upgrade is being welcomed, with Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries saying that high-speed internet remains a "top priority".

"Virgin Media O2's efforts mean we're making quick progress in our mission to level up the UK with better connectivity," she said.

"We must ensure that rural areas are not left behind," she added, pointing to promised investments for "hard-to-reach communities".

Virgin's chief executive Lutz Schüler said the company's investment "has catapulted the UK's digital infrastructure forward by a decade and forced others to up their game".

"As the country's largest gigabit provider by far, we're the driving force behind widespread gigabit availability four years ahead of the Government's target," he said.

He also stressed that the company planned to invest more in the next decade.

'Key battleground'

In 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to have full-fibre broadband in every home by 2025, eight years sooner than previous plans.

Amid scepticism from the industry over that goal, it was later revised to be "gigabit-capable" broadband, rather than full fibre - which meant Virgin's network would be included in the numbers.

The goal was also later downgraded from every home to 85% of premises.

Mr Pescatore said that changes to government targets "certainly worked in [Virgin's] favour". But for now, most consumers do not need - or are willing to pay for - such high speeds.

"Not everyone will demand gigabit connectivity. People are now more price-conscious than ever, and value connectivity above anything else," he said.

But despite that, offering fast speeds as an option is a "key battleground" for providers.

"People's insatiable appetite for always-on connectivity is showing no signs of slowing down, meaning more and new emerging devices in the home will need to be connected all the time - requiring better connections throughout the home, something that is proving to be an important area for households."

Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse Madness: 2 Growth Stocks Building the Future

    A growing number of companies are throwing their hats into the metaverse, but here's two of the potential leaders.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • Will Apple Stock Fly or Fall in 2022?

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have recovered nicely in 2021 after a shaky start to the year, gaining more than 23%. What's impressive is that Apple has staged a comeback despite supply chain challenges that hurt its sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (which ended on Sept. 25). As the chart above shows, Apple stock has gained momentum since the beginning of October.

  • Tech Sell-Off: My Best Stock to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Of course, many tech stocks have sold off sharply in recent months, but the driving force behind Zoom's nosedive is perception. Many investors still view Zoom as a "COVID stock," failing to see the company's relevance beyond the pandemic. Zoom is a video-first communications company.

  • Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor largely prevails in $54 billion bitcoin trial

    A computer scientist who has claimed to be the inventor of bitcoin largely prevailed on Monday in a Florida jury trial over whether the estate of a former business partner deserved half of a bitcoin cache worth now about $54 billion. The Miami jury cleared Craig Wright on nearly all issues in the dispute, including that half of the 1.1 million bitcoin in dispute belonged to the family of Dave Kleiman, the former partner and computer forensics expert. While concluding that Wright was not liable for fraud, jurors did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to W&K Information Defense Research LLC, a joint venture between the men.

  • Former Amazon Echo Executive Joins Google to Help Lead Maps Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has hired former Amazon.com Inc. executive Miriam Daniel, who oversaw work on Alexa and Echo devices, to help develop the search giant’s maps services. Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe World's Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution

  • Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, as it focuses on growing its logic chip business. The sweeping move is the latest sign of change at the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction. The head of visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO, and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.

  • Microsoft exec outlines how cybersecurity is moving away from old safeguards

    Joy Chik, Microsoft's corporate vice president for its identity division, has been engineering the company's remote capabilities for decades. Now she's leading the charge on securing its future in the cloud.

  • Why Loopring Is Up Over 620% Since the Start of October

    Loopring (LRC) was one of the top crypto performers of November, with a price increase of almost 340% for the month. Find out what Loopring does, what's behind the price jump, and what it means for investors. Loopring is a layer-2 platform aimed at decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) went live in 2015, becoming the world's first cryptocurrency powered by a programmable blockchain. Ethereum's programmability makes it possible for developers to write code and build self-executing computer programs (smart contracts) on the platform. Like all crypto transactions, DeFi products are secured by cryptography, meaning a network of decentralized miners (or validators) verify transactions, eliminating the need for central oversight.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $4,500. A Breakout from $4,250 Key, however

    It’s been a bearish morning, with negative market sentiment bringing support levels in play. A move through Sunday’s high, however, would bring $4,500 levels into play.

  • Why Microsoft avoided antitrust scrutiny that plagued other tech giants in 2021

    The Big Tech reckoning gained momentum in 2021. But Microsoft not only avoided the ire of the public but also the reach of antitrust regulators.

  • Ethereum Retreats As Crypto Markets Remain Under Pressure

    Ethereum settled below the support at $4,200 and is trying to settle below the 50 EMA.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin stabilises after crash that wiped out nearly 20% of its value

    Latest updates, analysis and prediction forecasts for the cryptocurrency market

  • Microsoft seizes control of websites used by China-backed hackers

    Microsoft has seized control of a number of websites that were being used by a Chinese government-backed hacking group to target organizations in 29 countries, including the U.S. Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCI) said on Monday that a federal court in Virginia had granted an order allowing the company to take control of the websites and redirect the traffic to Microsoft servers. Microsoft didn’t name Nickel’s targets, but said the group was targeting organizations in the U.S. and 28 other countries.

  • BitMart Losses $196 Million to Hacker

    Bitmart, a centralized crypto exchange has lost around $200 million of user funds to a security breach.

  • Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin and Ether Plunge, ADA Approaches Key Support

    Bitcoin price started a major decline below $50,000, ether price is struggling to stay above $4,000, and ADA is declining towards an important support zone at $1.

  • This Stock Is a Pure-Play Bet on the Metaverse

    Investors are scrambling to buy stocks related to the metaverse. This one company may be the closest thing to a pure play.

  • Market Dispatch: Metaverse and GameFi Sectors Drop 30% in Crypto Selloff

    Metaverse and plat-to-earn game tokens took big hits in the latest crypto selloff.

  • Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins, keeps Bitcoins worth $50B

    Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a highly publicized trial Monday that will allow him to hold onto a hoard of Bitcoins worth tens of billions of dollars