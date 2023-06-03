Virgin Media O2-owner facing rebellion over move to Bermuda

Liberty Global, controlled by John Malone, is set to face opposition from independent shareholders over its plans to shift its base from the UK - Matthew Staver/Bloomberg News

One of the owners of British telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is heading for a showdown with shareholders over controversial plans to move its base to Bermuda.



Liberty Global, which is controlled by cable cowboy John Malone, plans to change its place of incorporation from the UK to Bermuda in a move it says will “reduce administrative complexities”.



The relocation will lower the threshold required for key shareholder votes from its current level of 75pc to 50pc, handing more power to Mr Malone and chief executive Mike Fries.



City sources said independent shareholders are planning to vote against the move at an extraordinary general meeting later this year.

The backlash threatens to cause a major headache for Liberty, which merged Virgin Media with Telefonica’s O2 in 2021 to create a broadband and mobile giant with around 48m UK customers.



The company, which also has significant stakes in Vodafone and ITV, is already facing a revolt over executive pay and governance practices ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for June 14.



Influential advisory groups Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis have called for investors to vote down plans to elect a British non-executive director to the board.



In a report seen by The Telegraph, ISS said a vote against Miranda Curtis’ appointment was warranted as a way of objecting to the company’s “multi-class structure with disparate voting rights”.

ISS raised concerns about Liberty’s complex share system, which offers some shareholders much greater sway over decisions.



Mr Malone and Mr Fries hold around 8pc of Liberty’s shares, but together control more than 40pc of votes.



Ms Curtis, who oversaw the sale of Liberty’s business in Japan in 2010, is a former chair of Waterstones and sits on the board of the Westminster think tank the Institute for Government.

Both ISS and Glass Lewis have also urged investors to vote down Mr Fries’ $19m pay packet.



Glass Lewis raised the alarm over what it described as “concerning” pay practices, as well as the potential for excessive payouts under the company’s bonus scheme.



In 2021, Mr Fries’ total compensation surged to $62m, largely thanks to option awards.



The criticisms come after VMO2 raised prices for its UK mobile and broadband customers by more than 17pc in April amid surging inflation.



Announcing plans to re-domicile in Bermuda in April, Liberty said: “The principal objectives of the re-domiciliation are to reduce administrative complexities and to facilitate future shareholder value creation by aligning the US-style corporate law of Bermuda with Liberty Global’s US listing and the expectations of its largely US shareholder base.”



It insisted the move was not tax driven, saying Liberty Global’s revenue and income would remain European-based, while its subsidiaries’ tax residence will not change.

