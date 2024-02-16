Virgin Media O2 posts £3.3 billion loss amid huge impairment caused by surge in debt costs

Virgin Media O2 is to cut around 2,000 jobs (Alamy/PA)

Virgin Media O2 has posted a £3.3 billion loss in 2023 after the firm added a huge goodwill impairment to its accounts amid soaring debt costs and tighter cash flows.

The telecoms giant has more than £8 billion in loans which are pegged against central bank central bank interest rate benchmarks such as SONIA. That has led to hundreds of millions in increased debt interest costs after interest rates increased by more than 5% over the past few years.

In a statement the company said: “We recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of £3.1 billion primarily related to an increase in the weighted average cost of capital and the impacts of the broader macroeconomic conditions in the UK on estimated future cash flows.”

Virgin Media O2 said consumer fixed revenue decreased 2.3% to £3.3 billion during the year as “spend optimisation on mid-tier TV and home phone as household budgets were squeezed by the increased cost-of-living.”Total mobile revenue increased by 0.6% to £5.9 billion as the firm said growth had been impacted by “low-margin handset revenue performance which weakened through the year” while B2B fixed revenue decreased 2.4% to £554.0 million due to “pricing headwinds.”

VMO2 added 64,000 new broadband customers during the year, and 47,000 new mobile customers.

The company said revenues could fall further in 2024 on top of a predicted single-digit decline in earnings.

More to follow