Virgin Media outage hits UK TV viewers

Virgin media logo

Virgin Media customers have been left without TV after the firm suffered a nationwide outage.

The issue which began around 1030am prompted thousands of viewers to report problems

The firm told customers its engineers were working to fix the problem, which hit cities across the country, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

In a recent update the company said it had restored some channels.

We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) December 2, 2021

The website Downdetector which tracks outages had received more than 18,000 reports of problems, but that number has now declined to just under 2,800.

Some viewers have reported that services are now returning.

The company said it had identified the fault and its engineers were working flat-out to fix the issue.

"We have now restored several channels with customers able to watch BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV+1 and Channel 4. TV360 customers are also able to access apps on their box", the firm wrote.

"We're working to restore all channels as quickly as possible and continue to work towards having this resolved this afternoon."