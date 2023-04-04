Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy - latest updates

Virgin Orbit failed to launch a satellite after a launch from Cornwall in January - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from its rocket failure from British soil in January.

Sir Richard Branson has injected another $31.6m (£25.4m) into the California-based company to help fund a sale through the bankruptcy procedure.

This is on top of the $11m he provided for the business last week to cover severance payments after it announced it was laying off 85pc of its 750 employees.

The company listed assets of about $243m and its total debt at $153.5m as of September 30 as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

It marks a rapid unravelling for the business, which in January completed a high-profile - though ultimately unsuccessful - launch from Cornwall. The failure led to a collapse in the company's share price.

The business had never turned a profit since going public in 2021.

Read the latest updates below.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 rises at the open

The energy heavy FTSE 100 has enjoyed a strong start to the day after the unexpected cut in oil production announced by Opec+ this week, which has sent oil prices surging.

The blue chip index has begun the day 0.6pc higher at 7,719.95 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.3pc to 18,936.96 after the open.

08:00 AM

Investec and Rathbones create £100bn wealth manager

Asset managers Investec and Rathbones have agreed a deal that will create a British wealth manager with combined funds of £100bn.

The companies have agreed to an all-share combination of the UK unit of Investec Wealth & Investment and Rathbones.

The enlarged Rathbones Group will remain an independent company operating under the Rathbones brand with Investec as a long-term, strategic shareholder.

After the deal closes, Investec Group will own 41.25pc of the economic interest in Rathbones' share capital, but with voting rights limited to 29.9pc.

The terms of the combination imply an equity value of about £839m for Investec W&I UK.

Story continues

The new entity will operate out of Investec's London office and both firms will enter into a relationship agreement, which includes two Investec representatives joining the board of the new group. Investec Group chief executive Fani Titi said:

The combination of Investec W&I UK and Rathbones brings together two businesses which have a long-standing heritage in UK wealth management and closely aligned cultures. The transaction represents a real step-change and long-term opportunity for our UK wealth strategy, underscores our commitment to the UK wealth management market and enhances our UK business as a whole.

07:51 AM

L’Oreal to buy Natura's Aesop in $2.5bn cosmetics deal

L'Oréal has agreed to acquire high-end cosmetics brand Aesop from Natura for $2.5bn (£2bn).

Natura had been mulling a partial or total sale of Aesop as part of a broader overhaul being conducted by Fabio Barbosa, who took over as chief executive officer last year.

Mr Barbosa has sought to simplify the company's structure and cut costs.

The transaction will help the Brazilian beauty giant reduce its debt burden and focus on turning around other businesses.

Aesop was increasingly seen by investors as the crown jewel of the group, which saw other businesses including Avon and Body Shop grow at a slower pace.

The unit reported revenue of 880m reais (£139.8m) for the fourth quarter, accounting for about 8pc of Natura's total net revenue, and was the group’s most profitable business, according to Lucror Analytics.

L'Oréal's chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus said: "Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and travel retail."

L'Oréal has bought cosmetics brand Aesop - Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

07:40 AM

Virgin Orbit 'will have wide appeal to buyers,' insists boss

As the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said:

The team at Virgin Orbit has developed and brought into operation a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit, introducing new technology and managing great challenges and great risks along the way as we proved the system and performed several successful space flights – including successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit. While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business. We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the Company. At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximising sale. I'm incredibly grateful and proud of every one of our teammates, both for the pioneering spirit of innovation they've embodied and for their patience and professionalism as we've managed through this difficult time. Today my thoughts and concerns are with the many talented teammates and friends now finding their way forward who have been committed to the mission and promise of all that Virgin Orbit represents. I am confident of what we have built and hopeful to achieve a ransaction that positions our company and our technology for future opportunities and missions.

07:32 AM

Branson pumps another $31.6m into Virgin Orbit to secure sale

Sir Richard Branson has injected a further $31.6m (£25.4m) into Virgin Orbit to help fund a sale through the bankruptcy procedure.

This is on top of the $10.9m provided last week through his Virgin Investments vehicle to cover severance payments after laying off 85pc of Virgin Orbit's 750 staff.

Virgin Group has released a statement following the bankruptcy filing:

In just a few short years, Virgin Orbit has achieved much of what it set out to do having successfully led multiple missions to space launching 33 satellites into their desired orbit. The team has created a light, fast, flexible, and affordable satellite launch system and we are proud of all the team has strived for. Richard Branson and the Virgin Group have supported Virgin Orbit over the long term, investing more than $1bn in the company, including $60m since November 2022. However, this significant funding was not enough to counter the strong headwinds and liquidity challenges Virgin Orbit continues to face. The Virgin Group has committed to providing $31.6m in debtor-in-possession financing to help fund Virgin Orbit's restructuring process announced as part of the Chapter 11 process. This financing will enable Virgin Orbit to continue paying remaining employees and funding operations while the Company executes its sale process. It has also paid $10.9m to fund severance and benefits for departing employees, announced last week. Whilst Virgin Orbit will not have made this decision lightly, we believe this definitive action puts Virgin Orbit in the best possible place to maximize value and positions the company and technology for future opportunities and missions.

07:21 AM

Virgin Orbit received $50m in five months

Virgin Orbit went public in 2021 through a blank-check deal, raising $255m less than expected.

Spun off from Sir Richard Branson's space tourism firm Virgin Galactic in 2017, Virgin Orbit air-launches rockets from beneath a modified Boeing 747 plane to send satellites into orbit.

The company's sixth mission in January with its LauncherOne rocket, the first rocket launch from Britain, failed to reach orbit and sent its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites plunging into the ocean.

Between November and March, Branson's Virgin Group provided $50m to the satellite launch company via debt secured against its equipment and other assets in the event of a bankruptcy.

The company is roughly 75pc-owned by Virgin Group and scrambled to find new funding after the January rocket failure, halting operations and furloughing nearly all its employees on March 15 to conserve cash.

Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl' Boeing 747 at Cornwall Airport in Newquay - James Beck/Bloomberg

07:14 AM

Virgin boss says bankruptcy 'best path forward'

Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware seeking a sale of its assets.

Chief executive Dan Hart had been understood to be in last ditch talks to sell the business after the company announced it was sacking 85pc of its staff last week - but the process appears to have failed

Mr Hart said: "At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalise an efficient and value-maximizing sale."

The company listed assets of about $243m and its total debt at $153.5m as of September 30 in the filing.

06:52 AM

Good morning

Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy after a collapse in its share price following a failed rocket launch in January.

The California-based business failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from the unsuccessful mission from Cornwall earlier this year.

5 things to start your day

1) Brussels rift over border app threatens to inflict misery on holidaymakers | Disagreement over who develops software risks causing lengthy delays for passengers

2) Putin pushes Russian oil exports to record high | It comes after surprise production cuts led by Saudi Arabia risks causing pain for motorists at the pumps and stoking inflation

3) Glencore launches $22bn copper raid as battle for battery resources explodes | Proposed merger would make the combined business the world's third largest copper producer

4) 'Completely unsellable': how HS2 is causing property market chaos | Repeated delays to the project's timeline cause added uncertainty for homeowners

5) No, our inflation problem is not due to Brexit | Inflation is still set to fall sharply this year – regardless of Brexit scaremongering

What happened overnight

Shares were mixed in Asia as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks.

Meanwhile oil prices steadied after shooting higher the day before following an announcement that major exporters plan to cut production.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but fell in Hong Kong and Sydney.

Australia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.6pc.

Wall Street's main equity indexes mostly advanced on Monday, as energy stocks surged amid rising oil prices following surprise production cuts led by Saudi Arabia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1pc to close at to 33,601.15, while the broad-based S&P 500 index closed 0.4pc higher at 4,124.51. The tech rich Nasdaq composite fell 0.3pc to 12,189.45.

Yields on US government bonds retreated following reports that manufacturing activity shrank more sharply than expected in March, suggesting lowered odds for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The benchmark 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.42pc.