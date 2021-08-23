U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.33
    +42.66 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.75
    +261.67 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,923.13
    +208.47 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.15
    +29.55 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.44
    +3.30 (+5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +23.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0099 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7760
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,668.12
    +1,136.50 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.85
    -8.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.31
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Virgin Orbit is going public to fund its space satellite program

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Virgin Orbit is going public to fund its space satellite program

Virgin Orbit has announced plans to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC) merger. The deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II values Virgin Orbit at $3.2 billion.

The combined company is expected to pull in up to $483 million in cash when the deal closes, which Virgin Orbit believes will happen by the end of this year. Around $383 million of that is expected to come from funds NextGen holds in trust, and the other $100 million from a common stock PIPE (private investment in public equity) offering at $10 per share. Virgin Orbit's existing stakeholders will own around 85 percent of the combined company, with NextGen shareholders owning about 10 percent, PIPE investors (which will include Boeing) holding roughly three percent and the SPAC sponsor owning the remaining two percent or so.

Virgin Orbit will use the funds to scale up its rocket manufacturing endeavors and bolster the company's space solutions business and Virgin Orbit’s ongoing product development initiatives. An SPAC merger with a company (usually a shell corporation) that's already listed on a stock exchange allows a business to go public without going through the usual initial public offering process.

The first spaceflight company to go public through an SPAC, and the company that really kicked off the SPAC trend, was Virgin Galactic back in 2019, which sought to fund its tourist trips to space. Virgin Galactic spun out Virgin Orbit as a separate company in 2017 so they could respectively focus on space tourism and small satellite launches. Virgin Galactic held its first fully crewed flight in July (with founder Richard Branson on board), while Virgin Orbit had its first successful satellite deployment in January.

Virgin Orbit launches its satellites from a custom Boeing 747, with the LauncherOne rocket taking payloads into space. The company says this approach offers a "significant performance advantage" over traditional ground launches (an approach adopted by the likes of SpaceX) while lowering "local carbon emissions and acoustic impacts" at launch sites.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit to go public via $3.2B SPAC deal

    Virgin Orbit is set to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC), the company has confirmed. The deal values the combined enterprise at $3.2 billion, and will provide Virgin Orbit with $483 million in cash at close, including a $100 million PIPE. The combined company will trade under the ticker VORB on the NASDAQ if and when the transaction concludes.

  • Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 billion SPAC merger

    The small satellite launch service provider's deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II also includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $100 million. Shares of NextGen were up 2.4% in premarket trading. Firefly, U.S.-New Zealand startup Rocket Lab, and Branson's Virgin Orbit are seen as front-runners in a new breed of firms building miniaturized launch systems to cash in on the exponential growth of compact satellites, expected in the coming years.

  • Razer is fixing a serious Windows security flaw caused by its mice

    A rather unusual vulnerability in Razer mice has been identified and the company is currently working on a fix. Over the weekend, security researcher Jon Hat posted on Twitter that after plugging in a Razer mouse or dongle, Windows Update will download the Razer installer executable and run it with SYSTEM privileges. It also lets you access the Windows file explorer and Powershell with "elevated" privileges — which essentially means someone with physical access to the computer could install harmful software.

  • ‘Outriders’ is perfectly average, making it ideal for Xbox Game Pass

    Outrider isn't a great game, but it's a perfect entry in a subscription service like Game Pass.

  • WhatsApp could soon have an iPad app for the first time

    Part of WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption scheme is a requirement for users to set up the service with a phone as the "main" device for an account. The company announced in July that it was working on next-generation encryption that would enable a true multi-device connection without requiring a connection to a smartphone. As part of that, it sounds like WhatsApp is planning a fully native iPad app fro the first time.

  • T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV+

    For a few years now, wireless carriers in the US have offered their customers all manner of video and music freebies. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has offered free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music and AMC+ recently, while T-Mobile has long offered its customers free Netflix access. Today, T-Mobile is adding another freebie to its offerings: Apple TV+. Starting on August 25th, customers on the carrier's Magenta or Magenta Max plans (as well as some Sprint legacy plans) will get one year of free Apple TV+ access.

  • U.S. Attracts European IPOs at the Fastest Pace Since 2000

    (Bloomberg) -- European businesses are rushing to list in the U.S. at the fastest pace in two decades, lured by the promise of higher valuations even as continental exchanges step up efforts to keep companies at home.Swiss sneaker brand On Holding AG, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, said Monday it will list in New York, while cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain Plc filed for a U.S. IPO on Friday. U.K. fintech firm Wise Plc plans to sell American depositary receipts.They’ll add to the $9.5

  • PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK

    PayPal Holdings Inc will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on Monday. The roll-out, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal's cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class. With over 403 million active accounts globally, the San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer consumers access to cryptocurrencies.

  • Lithuania says will complete Belarus border fence by Sept 2022

    Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching their territory from Belarus and have accused Lukashenko of using them to put pressure on the European Union to lift sanctions against his country.

  • Could Sainsbury's be next for a takeover bid?

    Private equity companies are circling British supermarket group Sainsbury's.According to the Sunday Times, firms are considering launching bids of more than $9.5 billion.The paper reported that U.S. buyout giant Apollo is running the rule over the supermarket group.It also remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for rival UK supermarket Morrisons.And any involvement in that deal could reportedly preclude a move for Sainsbury's.Morrisons said on Thursday (August 19) its board would unanimously recommend U.S. private equity group CD&R's offer worth $9.5 billion. And drop its previous recommendation for a bid by a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress.Sainsbury's shares jumped as much as 11 percent in Monday morning trade.

  • Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series arrives on November 19th

    Here's your first peek at some images from the show.

  • PayPal brings cryptocurrency trading to the UK

    Users in the UK may feel more comfortable buying Bitcoin now that PayPal is offering it.

  • Facebook releases Q1 'widely viewed content' report following criticism

    On Friday, the New York Times published a report saying that it had seen Facebook's "widely viewed content" report for Q1 of 2021 and that it showed different trends from what the company revealed in its Q2 report.

  • Fed Experts Say Powell Framework Needs Endgame, Inflation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve chairs have frequently used the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium at the base of the magnificent Teton mountain range in Wyoming to make major policy pronouncements. Last year was no exception — even though the conference was held virtually because of Covid-19. After years in which the Fed fell short of hitting its 2% inflation goal, Jerome Powell unveiled a radical new operating strategy for monetary policy. The Fed was going to deliberately aim to lift

  • Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion deal

    Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Forty Seven Inc, which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.

  • ICYMI: We open (and close) the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone and the Google Pixel 5a smartphone.

  • Op-Ed: In response to Delta variant, FDA must fast-track COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12

    At the current pace, a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 won't be available until early 2022. Here's how the FDA could make it happen more quickly.

  • The Morning After: WhatsApp might finally launch an iPad app

    Today’s headlines: Google has already discontinued the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with 5G, A more powerful Apple Mac mini might land this fall and four new games come to the... Atari Lynx.

  • Stock Market Is as Active as Before $11 Trillion Index Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s passive revolution is turning out to be anything but, with active investing alive and kicking in even the sleepiest corners of the ETF world, according to the latest research.For all the trillions poured into low-cost index-tracking funds, the U.S. equity market overall is just as active as the halcyon days of the conventional stock picker two decades ago, academics at Cornell University and the University of Technology Sydney have found.In a new paper, they use exch

  • Why Solana, Polkadot, and Luna Are All Up This Week

    Projects on the decentralized finance (DeFi) networks behind these tokens have sharply picked up traction of late. It has also become the token of choice for cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.