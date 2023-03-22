U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,797.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,852.25
    -15.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.30
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.43
    -0.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    -2.59 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    +0.0067 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8170
    +0.3570 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,197.82
    +160.04 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.49
    +9.44 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.05
    -4.17 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Virgin Orbit Resumes Some Operations in Bid to Shake off Crisis

Siddharth Philip
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. said it’s targeting “an incremental resumption of operations” after temporarily halting activities last week in the wake of a failed satellite launch a few months ago that threw the ambitious space program off course.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Our first step will begin Thursday of this week, when we plan to return a subset of our team to focus on critical areas for our next mission,” Virgin Orbit said in a statement. “We are looking forward to getting back to our mission and returning to orbit.”

Virgin Orbit was set for its biggest-ever gain on Wednesday, with the share rising as much as 155% in premarket trading. The stock has lost 76% this year, closing at 44 cents on Tuesday.

The company said it’s preparing for its next launch, without specifying when that might occur. The update comes a week after the the Richard Branson-founded satellite launch firm said it would halt operations while attempting to secure more funding, throwing the future of the business in doubt. Almost all of Virgin Orbit’s staff were furloughed for a week.

Reuters reported that Virgin Orbit is working on a $200 million infusion from Texas-based venture capital investor Matthew Brown via a private share placement, citing a term sheet.

Virgin Orbit is trying to emerge from a high-profile failure in January, when the attempted launch of nine small satellites out of Spaceport Cornwall suffered a mishap during flight. The rocket, which was released from underneath the wing of a Boeing 747, never reached its proposed altitude, leading to the loss of all satellites on board.

Virgin Orbit has since blamed the accident on a fuel filter that became dislodged during flight. Besides the operational and financial impact, the failure was also a blemish on the UK’s ambition to establish itself as a European force in space as the January expedition was heralded as the first orbital rocket launch from British soil.

(Updates with premarket trading in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • More banks will fail over next 2 years, says Man Group CEO

    The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group, Luke Ellis, told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Ellis told delegates at the event he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS over the weekend, in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • Iceland Deploys Jumbo Hike to Lift Western Europe’s Highest Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank extended western Europe’s longest monetary-tightening campaign with an acceleration in hiking, braving global banking turmoil to intensify its fight against inflation. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Infl

  • Bitcoin, Ether extend losses; all eyes on U.S. interest rates

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Tuesday afternoon trade in Asia after rallying through the past week, while financial authorities injected cash into markets to ease liquidity pressures and took other steps to address concerns over a banking sector crisis in the U.S. and Europe.

  • ECB to watch bank rates for signs of stress, Lagarde says

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank's interest rate increases are just starting to take effect on the economy but their effect may become stronger as a result of banking turmoil, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. Investors are pondering whether the ECB will be able to continue raising rates to fight high inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector that has seen two U.S. lenders go under and Swiss giant Credit Suisse need a last-minute rescue. Lagarde said the ECB's actions to raise borrowing costs may be magnified if banks become more risk averse and start demanding higher rates when lending - likely implying the central bank would need to increase its own rates by less.

  • Tencent Resumes Meager Growth After China Internet Sector Stirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue inched 1% higher after two successive quarters of contractions, fueling hopes a Chinese economic recovery coupled with a looser regulatory environment will revive its growth in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grows

  • Rolls-Royce secures funding to develop lunar nuclear reactor

    Rolls-Royce announced it secured about $3.5 million in funding from the U.K. Space Agency to develop a nuclear reactor to power a base on the moon someday.

  • Google’s Bard Chatbot Reveals Its True Self: A 6-Foot Tall Male With Blue Eyes and a Fair Complexion

    Barron's asked Google's new chatbot to describe its appearance. "I would look like a young man with a friendly smile and a curious mind."

  • Evogene Offers Stock Investors An Excellent Risk/Reward Ratio

    The company’s main CPB computational engine has the potential to be an extraordinary value creation engine.

  • Computing networking pioneer Metcalfe wins top industry prize

    Computing networking pioneer Bob Metcalfe on Wednesday won the industry's most prestigious prize for the invention of the Ethernet, a technology that half a century after its creation remains the foundation of the internet. The Ethernet is the standard connection for everything from servers inside data centers to telecommunications networks. The Association for Computing Machinery credited Metcalfe, 76, with the Ethernet's "invention, standardization, and commercialization" in conferring its 2022 Turing Award, known as the Nobel prize of computing.

  • This VC built a lab to make building biotech startups easier

    Portal Innovations, a biotech VC firm based in Chicago, is trying to broaden everyone’s horizons and give opportunities to biotech startups growing out of labs in Chicago, Atlanta, and hopefully beyond. "I founded Portal Innovations really to address emerging needs for life sciences companies, particularly in ecosystems, like Chicago, that don't yet have the infrastructure and community to support a growing life sciences community emerging from our research institutions," Portal’s CEO, John Flavin, explains.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • EV-Maker Nio Surges; ‘Very Confident’ of Hitting Sales Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. is “very confident” of meeting its target of doubling sales to 250,000 electric vehicles this year, Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng said, prompting the Chinese automaker’s shares to surge in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grow

  • GameStop Heads Meme-Stock Rally. It’s Still a Short-Squeeze Hope.

    The videogame company's surprise profit sent its shares higher and boosted fellow meme stocks AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Disney Has More Bad News Investors Will Hate

    Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.