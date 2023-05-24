Virgin Orbit shuts down permanently months after failed space launch

Richard Branson - Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is to cease operations months after a mission failure in the UK.

The company, which was already in bankruptcy in the US, said it was being broken up and sold for parts after failing to find a full buyer for the business.

As a result, operations will not continue.

Virgin Orbit’s assets are being sold to space startups Stratolaunch, Rocket Lab, Vast and one others for just $36m (£29m). It represents less than 1pc of the $3.7bn the company was worth when it went public in August 2021.

Founded in 2017, Virgin Orbit developed rockets to carry satellites into space.

In January, the group had sought to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil, with hopes the mission would be a major stepping stone for the British space industry.

However, the firm's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after blasting off from Cornwall’s spaceport. Its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites were ultimately dropped into the ocean.

The group has struggled for profitability and been weighed down by its significant debt pile.

As of September, the company owed £153.5m.

Virgin Orbit said in March it would cut 85pc of its workforce after failing to secure new investment. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US in April.

In a statement, the company said: “[Our] legacy in the space industry will forever be remembered. Its ground-breaking technologies, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of air launch have left an indelible mark on the industry.

“As Virgin Orbit embarks on this path, the management and employees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including customers, partners, investors, and employees, for their support and dedication over the years.”

Virgin Orbit will sell its modified Boeing 747, known as Cosmic Girl, to Stratolaunch for $17m after no better bids emerged.

Rocket Lab is buying Virgin Orbit’s primary rocket factory in California for $16.1m.

The deals are subject to bankruptcy court approval.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.