U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.65
    -41.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,725.51
    -272.46 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,133.56
    -184.13 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.44
    +1.18 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1170
    +0.0510 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5410
    +0.3610 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,855.50
    -3,473.16 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.88
    -10.58 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,414.24
    -89.03 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Virgin Pulse Announces First Annual Thrive Award Winners for Innovative and Impactful Corporate Wellbeing Programs

Virgin Pulse, Inc.
·4 min read
Virgin Pulse, Inc.
Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Faith Technologies Incorporated, Tokio Marine North America, and Toyota Motor Group North America Recognized for Driving Meaningful Outcomes and Creating Positive Cultures

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced the recognition of four exceptional organizations that are delivering innovative workplace programs to their employees and members with the first annual Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards. The awards were presented during Thrive Summit 2022, the premier conference for employee health and wellbeing, in front of more than 1,200 industry-leading visionaries, healthcare professionals, human resources executives, and benefits experts.

The Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards spotlight successes, positive outcomes, and significant results from highly engaged clients who have implemented actionable, real-life strategies to improve employee health and wellbeing, experience, and outcomes. These organizations are being recognized for top performing corporate wellbeing programs that support the industry’s most pressing issues, including healthcare costs, employee experience, mental health, DEI, work/life balance, and hybrid work environments.

“Companies today are facing tremendous pressure when it comes to managing their employees, from burnout issues to the Great Resignation,” said Andrew Reeves, chief revenue officer at Virgin Pulse. “Providing comprehensive wellbeing programs that address issues employees care about is a critical part of a comprehensive benefits package and corporate culture. I’m honored to shine a spotlight on these four companies and the success they’ve collectively achieved providing more than 300,000 employees with education and support that is changing their lives for good.”

Winners of the first annual Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards are:

  • Global Health and Wellbeing AwardDell Technologies was selected for the diverse offerings and delivery of its wellness program. Dell understands that no two countries or regions are the same – especially when it comes to its people – and is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its global workforce. Through access to innovative, personalized solutions across physical, emotional, and financial health, along with expanded language translations and localized communications on a unified platform, Dell succeeds in reaching more than 140,000 team members across 90 countries and fulfilling its goal of helping team members make the best decisions for their diverse needs.

  • Employee Experience AwardFaith Technologies Incorporated (FTI) won for innovating the employee engagement experience and garnering program engagement rates significantly above average benchmarks. FTI’s successful wellbeing program starts with its organizational mindset: “The stronger the body, the sharper the mind,” which incorporates both physical and mental wellbeing. The program also receives significant support and promotion from executive leadership, providing a differentiator and driver of success.

  • Employee Health AwardTokio Marine North America (TMNA) was selected for showing meaningful outcomes related to helping employees manage chronic conditions and laying the groundwork for people to reduce health risks, lower premium costs, and driving results for a healthier future. Ninety percent of TMNA employees have developed positive daily habits, and the organization has seen outcomes including:

    • 34% health risk reduction in over three high risk categories

    • 65-84% of members have improved or maintained healthy cholesterol levels across all four categories

    • 70% of members have improved or maintained a healthy body mass index

  • Company Culture AwardToyota Motor North America, Inc. was selected for demonstrating a culture of health and wellbeing by cultivating initiatives and benefits in support of a better overall organization. Toyota is a company that values and practices Respect for People. This principle is well-represented in the philosophy and delivery of StartWell, Toyota’s wellbeing program, and its goal to deliver a personalized integrated program that supports team members and their families to live healthy lives. Toyota takes a holistic approach in its design and is consistently looking for new ways to push the boundaries of what its wellbeing program offers, always aiming at improving the team member experience and enhancing company culture.

“We’re honored to be one of the first recipients of a Thrive Award from Virgin Pulse,” said Amy Green, director, US healthcare strategy and global wellness, Dell Technologies. “As innovators ourselves, we are committed to providing our global employee base with access to modern solutions to help them improve their health and wellbeing. It’s important to us that we always consider the various regions where our employees are, and that we understand each area’s specific needs so that our programs make a meaningful impact. This award validates that our approach is effective, and we’re grateful to Virgin Pulse for the recognition and for their part in our success.”

About Virgin Pulse
Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contact: Julie Sculley (julie.sculley@virginpulse.com)


Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • Enbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes

    Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, is looking for ways to boost pipeline utilisation amid surging U.S LNG export volumes to Europe, as it seeks to slash its dependence on Russian energy, following its invasion of Ukraine. This has helped Enbridge, which moves about 20% of all gas consumed in the U.S and most of Canada's crude exports to the country. Enbridge said it transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd) on its Mainline system in the first quarter, higher than 2.75 million a year earlier.

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneUkraine Latest:

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalThe Nordic country importe

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • How Monster Beverage Shares Rose 7.2% Last Month

    Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) gained 7.2% in April 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Monster delivered solid gains in a tough month for the stock market, as a whole. Monster's gains in April hinged on a legal case that's been hanging over the energy-drink maker's head for years.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Boeing details plans to move global headquarters to Virginia

    The new location, where Boeing currently houses its Defense, Space and Security division, puts it closer to customers and key stakeholders, CEO Dave Calhoun says.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • Why DoorDash Stock Dropped This Week

    DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shareholders lost ground to the market this week, with the stock falling 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.2% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline added to significant short-term losses for the food delivery business, whose stock is down over 50% so far in 2022. It was powered by concerns about DoorDash's late Thursday earnings report.

  • Russia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May -traders

    State-owned Rosneft allocated seven 100,000-tonne cargoes loading between May 15 and 31 to IOC, according to the traders. Flows of Urals crude to India have risen since Moscow's actions in Ukraine in February, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as Western sanctions push Russian exports toward Asia. The European Union's executive proposed a Russian oil embargo on Wednesday as part of its sixth and harshest round of sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Foot Locker to focus more on Adidas as Nike lowers presence

    Nike, which is building its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, will account for about 60% of total purchases for 2022, down from 70% in the past year and 75% in 2020, Foot Locker said in February. The partnership will target over $2 billion in retail sales by 2025, nearly tripling from 2021 levels, with Adidas expecting to rake in up to 100 million euros ($105.41 million) more in revenue this year. Foot Locker's tie-up with Adidas will involve increased product allocations and shared marketing spend, the retailer said on Thursday.

  • Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 15.2%. The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night. Following the purchases, Berkshire owned 142.3 million Occidental shares worth about $8.8 billion.

  • US Jobs Report Shows Gain of 428,000, Adding to Price Pressures

    Friday's Labor Department report showed that employment growth slowed but it's still high enough worry the Federal Reserve about a too tight labor market.

  • Wind turbine makers struggle to find pricing power

    Wind turbine makers racked up hefty losses last quarter, swelled by rocketing costs and cut-throat competition despite being more in demand than ever. Profits have been pummelled further by COVID-19, runaway metals prices, politically-motivated import duties and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Vestas, GE Renewable Energy and Siemens Gamesa, which control 70% of the market outside China, all reported wider losses for the first three months of 2022.