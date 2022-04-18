U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Virgin Pulse Invests in Key Business Areas with New Talent and Structures

Virgin Pulse, Inc.
·4 min read
Virgin Pulse, Inc.
Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Enhancements to Product Development, Consultant Relations, and Client Management Teams Support Company Growth Strategy and Commitment to Delivering Client Value

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced investments in key business areas in support of its commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for clients and their members through its Homebase for Health® platform. The company has made strategic enhancements in the form of new talent and team structures in product development, consultant relations, and client management.

“Virgin Pulse is at an inflection point, tackling many market needs driven by consumer demand, rising costs, and greater complexity,” said Chris Michalak, chief executive officer of Virgin Pulse. “We recognize the opportunity and responsibility of helping our employer, health plan, and health system clients solve more challenges and achieve more success together. To do so, we have made some strategic investments that will pay dividends today and well into the future.”

  • Bolstering Product Innovation – Virgin Pulse leads the market as the digital front door for members to easily access the habit-building tools and resources that improve health and wellbeing outcomes. The company’s mobile app sustains 50% engagement with a 4.9 rating, with deep roots in behavioral science and user-centric design. To continue to deliver record-breaking engagement and achieve even more for members and clients with its Homebase for Health® platform, Virgin Pulse has elevated Jeff Yoshimura to executive vice president, product and innovation.

    Jeff is responsible for evaluating market needs and developing a competitive, compelling, and innovative product roadmap that supports the success of clients, partners, and members. Jeff joined the Virgin Pulse team through last year’s Welltok acquisition, where he previously led product management for nearly a decade building consumer-friendly, enterprise-grade software solutions.

  • Maximizing Client Value – Alongside its continued technology investment, one of Virgin Pulse’s biggest initiatives this year is to transform its account management structure and approach. The company is working to ensure that every client receives the right level of support both strategically and operationally. Virgin Pulse is creating multi-dimensional, expert teams built around client needs with greater alignment around strategy, solutioning, and delivery. Rebecca Murray has been promoted to vice president of a newly formed client solutions group of subject matter experts that will deliver consultative support, apply best practices for delivery across the company’s book of business, maximize operational effectiveness, and ultimately, value.

    “Our success is inextricably tied to the success of our clients. As our relationships grow and evolve, so does the way that we serve and support them as we unlock even more value together,” said Kristen Larson, Virgin Pulse’s senior vice president, client success. “I’m incredibly proud of how our team has rallied around our clients and am confident that the changes will be seen and felt by all.”

  • Deepening Consultant Relations – With the world of work changing dramatically, consultant partners have great mindshare in what the new workplace and workforce will look like in 2022 and beyond. With respect for their role and contributions, Virgin Pulse is strengthening its partnerships with the consultant community and increasing collaboration to deliver greater value for mutual clients.

    To enhance engagement with both consultancies and respective clients, Steve Halleen has joined the company as vice president, consultant relations. In his new role, Steve will strengthen Virgin Pulse’s overall consultant relations strategy and build upon its current national and regional relationships, relying on his deep industry expertise. He brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to Virgin Pulse, including a decade as a senior health consultant in Mercer’s Total Health Management Practice and previous positions with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hewitt Associates.

Added Chris, “I am incredibly energized by the momentum we have at Virgin Pulse. The new leadership announced last October, November, and today is contributing in a big way, and our clients are achieving and exceeding their goals to increase engagement, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. All this is designed to grow our footprint as the industry’s Homebase for Health® and continue to change lives for good worldwide.”

About Virgin Pulse
Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contact: Kristin Villiotte, kvilliotte@shiftcomm.com


