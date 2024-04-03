Virginia Beach CASA benefits from marketing agency’s pro bono work

Kindness begets kindness.

That proved to be true when Debra Lutsky, founder of digital marketing and design agency Digital Retail Partners, experienced a full circle moment recently through her company.

Lutsky, who moved to Virginia Beach in 2020, is a board member of the city’s chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers to advocate for child victims of abuse and neglect.

“They are really doing a lot for children in the court system that need support,” she said.

In an effort to bring awareness to the organization and recruit more volunteers, Digital Retail Partners donated its social media services to CASA. Lutsky’s company focuses on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands. It maintains its headquarters in Connecticut where it was founded in 2015 and employs 10 employees and five consultants throughout the U.S.

The agency, which pays it forward with pro bono work, also donated a Shopify website to Heart & Harper, a charitable company founded two years ago in Northern Virginia by now 11-year-old Paisley-Kate Hammerle and her mother, Melissa. The business donates 100% of net proceeds from clothing and handmade bracelets to various causes. Paisley-Kate started the venture as a way to spread kindness and inclusivity in honor of her younger brother, who has autism.

“She’s this little girl who is doing such amazing things for other children,” Lutsky said. “She’s running her own business and raised almost $100,000 for all these amazing organizations.”

The newly created website went live two days after Christmas last year, complete with all the bells and whistles needed to help Heart & Harper expand its reach.

“It’s a fun website. … You can customize bracelets and personalize 20 different beads,” Lutsky said. “There’s so much negativity out there and every time I go to her page, I’m happy.”

As a way to say thank you, Paisley-Kate launched the Heart & Harper x DRP Collection complete with bracelets, T-shirts and accessories. Proceeds from the purchases of this collection benefit the Virginia Beach chapter of CASA.

Kate Kosky, CEO of Virginia Beach CASA, said in a news release that the collaboration is inspiring and will help to bring more volunteers on board.

“For many abused children, a CASA volunteer is the most consistent, most stable and kindest adult presence in their lives,” Kosky said.

In the last year, Virginia Beach CASA served 133 children, volunteers dedicated over 6,250 hours of time to cases and more than 95% of the recommendations made by advocates were accepted by the juvenile and domestic relations court judges, Kosky said.

“This year, we are already on track to exceeding that number significantly,” she said.

If interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, sign up online to attend an information session at virginiabeachcasa.org/advocate.

