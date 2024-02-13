Virginia Beach company proposes dorms for international workers above Oceanfront gift shop

VIRGINIA BEACH — With the summer tourist season right around the corner, an Oceanfront business owner has a plan to house a core segment of the resort area’s workforce.

Sunsations Realty wants to convert part of a commercial building on Atlantic Avenue into dormitory-style housing for international workers who will temporarily work in Virginia Beach through a work/travel visa.

Every summer, except during the height of the pandemic, more than 1,000 college students from other countries participate in the exchange visitor program to work in Virginia Beach’s hospitality industry. Hotels and restaurants rely on the workers to round out their staff during the busiest time of the year.

The workers rely on sponsor companies, who they pay fees, to find them safe, adequate housing. No other dormitory-style housing option currently exists at the Oceanfront. Some apartment complexes and beach cottages offer lodging.

The J1 visa, administered by the State Department, allows students to work for up to four months. Most of their jobs are seasonal, entry-level, positions. Then, they can travel for a month around the country.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the housing proposal to the City Council.

Yaron Sibony, president of Sunsations Realty and the owner of retail shops and hotels, saw a need for housing international workers, said his lawyer Kyle Korte, who presented the project to the Resort Advisory Commission earlier this month.

Korte didn’t say how much the owner would invest in the renovations or what it will cost to rent a dorm.

The proposed space would be the second floor of 2500 Atlantic Ave., above a Sunsations gift shop. It’s currently vacant.

While peak employment demand occurs during the summer season, the applicant believes there would be year-round demand to support the proposed use, and no other individuals will be allowed to use it, according to the planning staff report.

Story continues

In 2020, Virginia Beach changed its zoning law to allow for no more than eight exchange visitor program participants in one “dwelling unit.” The latest proposal is calling for a total of 86 beds with eight beds in most rooms. Restrooms, laundry and kitchen facilities will be provided. An on-site manager will live in the building, and the police department has provided recommendations for lighting, inspections, security cameras and bike storage.

The city’s planning staff is recommending approval.

“What I love about this project is that it’s literally in the heart of our resort on Atlantic Avenue,” said Dee Nachnani, owner of Coastal Edge Surf Shop and president of the Atlantic Avenue Association. “They can walk to their jobs.”

The Resort Advisory Commission endorsed the housing proposal. Following the Planning Commission’s recommendation, the City Council will then vote on it.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com