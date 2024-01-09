Virginia Beach will move forward with Audacy’s festival despite bankruptcy filing

VIRGINIA BEACH — Audacy, a national radio company with a local presence that will produce a large-scale festival for Virginia Beach at the end of April, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a result of shrinking advertising dollars.

“The perfect storm of sustained macroeconomic challenges over the past four years facing the traditional advertising market has led to a sharp reduction of several billion dollars in cumulative radio ad spending,” wrote David J. Field, chairman, president and CEO of Audacy, in a news release.

Despite Audacy’s financial challenges, city officials say the planned Oceanfront show will go on.

“Audacy has communicated to City leadership that they will meet the terms of the agreement,” city spokesperson Tiffany Russell wrote in an email Monday.

In early December, the city announced that Audacy would host pop, R&B, rap and contemporary music concerts at the Oceanfront April 26-28, a weekend previously held by Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival. It will coincide with College Beach Weekend, when thousands of students from historically Black colleges and universities typically vacation in the resort city.

The City Council agreed to provide Audacy with $750,000 and in-kind city services for its festival in exchange for national advertising that will promote travel and tourism in Virginia Beach.

The radio company plans to reorganize and reduce 80% of its debt, from approximately $1.9 billion to roughly $350 million, according to the news release.

Audacy owns more than 200 radio stations nationwide and four locally: WVKL-FM (95.7); WPTE-FM (94.9); WNVZ-FM (104.5); and WWDE-FM (101.3).

