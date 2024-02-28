Virginia Beach and Norfolk weigh recycling options, rising costs before contracts end in June

Recycling costs in Virginia Beach and Norfolk will increase and residents in both cities have indicated they are willing to accept higher bills to ensure curbside recycling remains an option in their communities.

Both cities’ contracts with curbside recycling vendor, TFC Recycling, end in June and officials say they are assessing options to renew contracts or find other vendors.

In Virginia Beach, residents will face a cost increase with either option. The current contract costs $4.66 million annually, and if the city takes the lowest bid it will increase to approximately $9.02 million.

“If we choose to continue to offer curbside recycling, costs will rise sharply,” Virginia Beach Director of Public Works L.J. Hansen told the City Council last week.

The city has requested proposals from vendors to collect and process the recyclables that residents place in their blue cans. City Manager Patrick Duhaney recommended a five-year contract with a curbside recycling vendor because changes to how recyclable materials are collected and processed could be coming in the future.

Norfolk doesn’t yet know just how much the increase will be, according to Richard Broad, director of public works. He said the city is aiming to have a request for proposal out later in the spring and will have an idea about range of cost to continue curbside recycling then. Broad said Norfolk’s recycling RFP is slated to have its collection and processing portions split into two, meaning two different companies could potentially get those contracts.

In the meantime, both cities have gauged residents’ interest in continuing curbside recycling. Chesapeake ended it’s curbside recycling program in 2022, and while it’s stood up other options such as drop-off sites, some residents and city leaders have expressed an appetite in restoring the services.

Through city surveys, Norfolk and Virginia Beach residents have each signaled an interest in keeping curbside services and a willingness to pay more for them.

Story continues

The Virginia Beach survey of 9,948 residents found a wide majority of respondents, 86.9%, consider curbside recycling “essential” or “important,” and many of them are willing to pay more monthly for the service. Of those, 55.6% are able to pay $1-4 monthly, while 35.3% are able to pay $5-10 monthly, according to the survey.

The number of respondents who would want to be able to choose whether they want curbside recycling through an option program was 1,276, or 12.8%.

Virginia Beach residents are billed for recycling as part of their solid waste fee on their monthly utility bill. The current fee is $27.50 per house, per month. Recycling is $3.11 or 11.3% of the overall fee. The average number of homes using curbside recycling is 125,000.

The solid waste fee would increase $3.05 per month to $30.55. The City Council will likely weigh the rate increase in its upcoming budget deliberations.

Norfolk’s survey found 85% of respondents said an increase in fees would be okay to continue curbside service and almost 70% said they would not be interested in going to a recycling drop-off point for their household items, according to Broad’s presentation. The city received 3,110 responses to its recycling survey.

“We found out from citizens that they love recycling, they’re concerned about environmental impacts and concerned and aware of the waste stream contamination and of course they have concerns about reliability of service,” Broad said during Tuesday’s Norfolk City Council work session.

Much of the region is served by the same company. TFC Recycling picks up curbside recycling from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Duck and Nags Head, and processes it at the company’s South Norfolk, Chesapeake location. TFC Recycling also operates a site in Newport News for its Peninsula customers including Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg and James City and York counties, and a third facility in Chester, where it processes Richmond recycling, according to Michael Benedetto, president and owner of TFC Recycling.

Benedetto said the rising cost of recycling is due to low commodity prices for recycled materials and increased costs, such as for the trucks it uses. The company is planning to invest millions into new equipment and technology with an announcement coming in a couple weeks, according to Benedetto. However, those kinds of capital investments require the stability and money guaranteed by contracts, he said.

Benedetto also said the recycling rate TFC offers is based also on how well customers sort their recycling, which does not affect recyclability, but drives up costs.

“When people put the wrong materials in there then we have to not only collect it and have that cost, but manually pull it out and dispose of it, which drives up the cost of recycling,” Benedetto said in an interview.

The contract discussions over recycling come amid an upheaval in waste disposal in Hampton Roads and as cities are exploring numerous options to deal with their trash.

The WIN Waste (formerly known as Wheelabrator Portsmouth) facility will close at the end of June. The facility currently burns the majority of the municipal solid waste generated in the region, producing electricity that is sold back to the grid and steam that is used to heat facilities at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The U.S. Navy has built their own energy plant, and regional waste will be diverted to a landfill in Suffolk.

SPSA handles disposal of regional post-recycling waste for Virginia Beach and other Hampton Roads cities and is exploring the possibility of taking over regional recycling. It’s possible that recyclables could eventually be extracted from the black trash cans and curbside recycling containers may not be needed, according to Hansen.

Chesapeake has been exploring the possibility of developing its own advanced sorting and processing facility as a long-term solution for recycling services.

Virginia Beach has looked at expanding the city’s recycling centers, but the equipment and staffing costs are prohibitive, said Duhaney.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Ian Munro, 757-447-4097, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com