Virginia bills aim to crack down on squatters, illegal activity in vacant buildings

Local governments and police departments across the state want to be able to crack down on squatters occupying vacant buildings, and several Hampton Roads cities say a proposal advancing in the General Assembly would help remedy that issue.

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, has introduced Senate Bill 48, which permits any county, city, or town to require, by ordinance, the owner of any building that has been vacant for at least 12 months to register annually. The legislation expands the scope of buildings that could be required to be registered. It says the buildings must meet the definition of either “derelict building” in relevant law, “criminal blight” in relevant law, or be in a situation where a locality has determined a person is living without the owner’s authority.

Currently, only cities and a handful of specific towns are permitted to require the owner of any building that has been vacant for at least 12 months and meets the definition of “derelict building” to register such building annually. This bill expands existing legislation by allowing all cities, counties and towns to require registration.

In state code, derelict buildings are defined as those with conditions that endanger the public’s health, safety, or welfare, and are vacant, boarded up, and not lawfully connected to water or utility services. The new legislation also allows localities to target “criminal blight,” which state code defines as a condition existing on real property that endangers the public health or safety of residents of a locality. State code says criminal blight is caused by the regular presence on the property of people in possession or under the influence of controlled substances; illegally possessing, manufacturing, or distributing controlled substances; using the property for engaging in commercial sex acts or the discharge of a firearm that would constitute a criminal act.

Failure to register will result in a civil penalty ranging between $200 and $400.

The new law would also enable counties, cities, and towns to better regulate people squatting in buildings, as new language in the bill explicitly refers to “a person is living without the authority of the owner or owners.”

Locke’s bill passed the Senate on a 40-0 vote. Del. Joshua Thomas, D-Gainesville, introduced the house version of the bill, HB 1486, which on Friday was reported out of the Counties, Cities, and Towns committee on a 13-7 vote. The bill received some bipartisan support, but all those opposed are Republicans.

During a subcommittee meeting on Friday, Thomas said the overall result of his legislation is that localities “are able to more effectively monitor blight” and that they are able to “mitigate risk to the community.”

Representatives from the Virginia First Cities Coalition, the Virginia Municipal League, the Virginia Housing Commission, and representatives of the cities of Hampton, Portsmouth, and Suffolk all voiced support for the legislation during the meeting. Elizabeth Palen, executive director of the Virginia Housing Commission, said the legislation is needed to enforce public safety.

“Vacant property registrations are needed to help localities address public safety challenges that are caused by vacant properties, such as properties being illegally occupied and trespassing,” she said. “We have had officers come in and testify to that fact.”

Hampton officials have previously expressed support for the legislation, saying they want to have the ability to register any building that has been unoccupied for 12 months or more as vacant. Ed Reed of Two Capitols Consulting, a legislative liaison for Hampton, previously told the Daily Press the city had encountered squatters living in houses that out-of-state owners believed to be vacant. He said some of the homes have been involved in shootings. By requiring them to be registered, Reed said police would know whether anyone should be inside the building.

No one spoke out against the legislation during the subcommittee hearing.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com