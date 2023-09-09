New Virginia Budget Features Tax Rebates and Tax-Free Weekend

Virginia lawmakers have struck a budget deal that includes tax rebates and revives a popular sales tax holiday.

Following a six-month stalemate between Democrat and Republican lawmakers, Virginia has a budget proposal. The 2023 budget deal features tax cuts (mostly from new Virginia tax rebates to eligible residents) and the return of a popular sales tax holiday.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has indicated his support for the proposal’s passage. In a statement released Wednesday, Youngkin pointed to billions in tax relief for Virginians, including education, law enforcement, and behavioral healthcare funding.

“I appreciate the hard work of the General Assembly and our budget conferees to send a budget to my desk. While the process took longer than needed, more than $1 billion in tax relief is on the way to Virginia veterans, working families and businesses,” Youngkin said .

What’s in the 2023 Virginia budget deal

The Virginia budget approved by lawmakers includes new tax rebates and notable investments in education and health. The deal, which passed 86-4 in the House and 38-0 in the Senate, is seen as a compromise stemming from a massive multi-billion dollar surplus.

However, it should be noted that the Commonwealth operates on a two-year budget cycle. So, while the 2023 budget deal has largely been dubbed a “win-win” by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, operations and funding weren’t obstructed by the ongoing negotiations and months-long stalemate.

Here's more of what you need to know.

Is Virginia sending tax rebates?

One-time tax rebates. The 2023 budget proposal includes about $1.05 billion in proposed tax reductions — most of which will come from one-time tax rebates to eligible Virginians. Virginia issued similar rebates last year as did more than twenty other states, who returned massive budget surpluses to residents through “stimulus” checks and inflation relief payments.

If Youngkin approves the budget, Virginia will join several states, sending rebate payments in 2023. Individual filers in the Commonwealth would receive $200, while joint filers would receive $400.

The tax rebates are considered a compromise. Youngkin and fellow Republicans, who control the Virginia House of Representatives, wanted more permanent income tax cuts and a reduction in the corporate tax rate. The Democrat-led Virginia Senate opposed those cuts due to concerns over potential future economic instability.

The upcoming Nov. 7 general and special elections in Virginia will be closely watched since all 140 legislative seats will be on the ballot.

Virginia’s standard deduction

Increased Virginia standard deduction. The proposed budget would temporarily increase the Virginia standard deduction for the 2024 and 2025 tax years. For joint filers, the standard deduction in the Commonwealth would go to $17,000 (from $16,000). For single filers, the standard deduction would rise by $500, from $8,000 to $8,500.

Whether the higher standard deductions remain in place will depend on Virginia meeting certain annual revenue targets.

Tax-free weekend in Virginia

Return of Virginia’s sales tax holiday. Virginia’s popular tax-free weekend sales tax holiday will return. As Kiplinger reported, Virginia shoppers initially lost the sales tax benefit after lawmakers had failed to renew a legislative provision governing the event. Sales tax holidays are popular nationwide, with a least fifteen states hosting similar events throughout the summer.

For many years, Virginia's tax-free weekend occurred in August — just in time for back-to-school shopping. Under this budget proposal, the Virginia sales tax holiday would take place in late October of this year.

How military retirement is taxed in Virginia

Military retiree tax benefit. The Virginia budget proposal would remove the 55 or older requirement for subtracting military benefits from taxable income. If the budget is approved, that change would be effective beginning with the 2023 tax year.

Before the current budget proposal, Veterans in Virginia had to be at least 55 years old to subtract up to $40,000 of military retirement income. Eligible Veterans also had to have been honorably discharged after active duty service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Other provisions in the Virginia budget

The Virginia budget proposal allocates about $650 million for public education. Those funds would mostly be used for behavioral health initiatives. Virginia colleges and universities would receive close to $200 million to help deal with rising costs.

People who work for the Commonwealth would receive a 2% raise starting in December. Virginia public school teachers would receive an additional 2% increase.

The budget allocates millions of dollars to support economic development, including additional funding for undergraduate financial aid in Virginia.