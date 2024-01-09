Virginia Dept. of Education launches new office address behavioral health in schools

The Virginia Department of Education has opened an Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness to address post-pandemic challenges facing schools. It started sharing tips and guides on its website this weekend.

The new office provides resources for behavioral health and instructional support, school health and other student services, according to a DOE news release. This can include guides to best practices for school officials and training modules on behavioral health services. It also includes school-based support for students and campaigns to reduce fentanyl-related deaths.

The first set of resources, “Superintendent’s ‘ActionKit’ for improving attendance,” was shared over the weekend.

“Our students and our schools are facing different issues than they faced before the pandemic,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said in the release.

The new office will highlight resources available through the program “Right Help, Right Now.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the three-year, $230 million plan in 2022. It aims to strengthen the behavioral health workforce through education and compensation and expand its capacity to care for individuals struggling with mental health.

Since schools reopened, students’ mental health, behavior in classrooms and chronic absenteeism have raised concerns. While divisions in Hampton Roads have worked to address these concerns, the state has launched several initiatives including “All in VA” and “Attendance Matters.”

