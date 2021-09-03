U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,043.51
    +712.52 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Virginia Energy Announces Completion of Non-brokered $1.3 million Private Placement

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its news release dated August 26, 2021, the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 6.5 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for gross proceeds of $1.3 million ("Offering"). The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. is a uranium development and exploration company. The Company holds a 100% controlling interest in the advanced stage Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC.

"Walter Coles Sr."
Walter Coles, Sr.
President & CEO

Certain of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, implications regarding the successful or unsuccessful closing of a private placement financing, or statements relating to filing of a lawsuit in federal court against the Commonwealth of Virginia. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information generally express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, or assumptions regarding future events or performance, they do not constitute historical fact and they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE Virginia Energy Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c0018.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Why Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation Stocks Slumped Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) both slumped in Friday trading, closing the day down 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. The jobs report -- and Delta -- seem to blame. The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that the U.S. economy added only 235,000 jobs to its pandemic-wreaked rolls in August -- less than one-third of the 720,000 new jobs that economists had forecast.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • 'We couldn't be further from' a market bubble: Cathie Wood

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live for an exclusive interview to discuss her market outlook, crypto, and the rise of the retail investor.&nbsp;

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Why Coupang Stock Was Down Almost 18% in August

    Investors appear concerned with the company's profitability, but it has a growing revenue stream that could help improve its bottom line.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. EverQuote The Trade: Eve

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why Naked Brands Group Rocketed 33% in August

    The company was looking to make a deal and it seems it's found a suitable partner. Investors cheered the news.