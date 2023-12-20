Virginia farmer elected to United Soybean Board's executive committee: First from state

Susan Watkins of Sutherland strikes a pose at the United Soybean Board meeting in St. Charles, Mo. in December 2023.

SUTHERLAND — Dinwiddie County farmer Susan Watkins has been elected to serve on the United Soybean Board's [USB] executive committee, the leadership team of the USB. Watkins's election marks a significant milestone as the first Virginia representative to serve on the executive committee. The area VI producer has served on the Virginia Soybean Board since 2014 and was appointed to the USB in 2019.

"I am honored to be the first person from Virginia to be elected to the executive committee and I just happen to be a woman, which is also of significance, but first and foremost, I’m a farmer representing the soybean growers in the Commonwealth as well as from other soybean producing states to wisely invest our checkoff dollars and continue to strengthen our industry," Watkins said.

Fellow USB member Shannon Tignor Ellis, a Virginia Soybean Association farmer who has previously served as Virginia Soybean Association executive director, is proud of Watkins commitment to U.S. Soy.

"Susan Watkins is a dedicated farmer-leader," Ellis of Champlain said. "Her top priority is ensuring that each soybean farmer’s checkoff investment is wisely utilized in marketing and education of soybeans. Susan’s leadership will continue guiding the United Soybean Board in continuing to grow the farmers’ return on investment."

Soybeans being combined at Watkins Farm in Sutherland, Va.

United Soybean Board

The USB is comprised of 77 volunteer farmer-leaders who work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. They create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of infrastructure and connectivity, health and nutrition, and innovation and technology.

At the December USB meeting in St. Charles, Missouri, the Board elected Steve Reinhard as the 2024 chair and nine additional farmer-leaders to serve on the executive committee.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the role of USB's new board chair," Reinhard, an Ohio farmer, said. “Together with the dedicated team and the support of our farmers, I look forward to continuing our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the soy industry. We'll focus on driving positive change, leveraging research and investments to meet consumer demands, and furthering the success of American soybean farmers."

United Soybean Board: 2024 executive committee

The newly elected USB Executive Committee includes the following:

Steve Reinhard, Chair – Ohio

Ed Lammers, Vice Chair – Nebraska

Philip Good, Secretary – Mississippi

Brent Gatton, Treasurer – Kentucky

April Hemmes – Iowa

Matt Gast – North Dakota

Gary Berg – Illinois

Don Wyss – Indiana

Susan Watkins – Virginia

Lawrence Sukalski – Minnesota

Meagan Kaiser, Past Chair [Ex Officio] – Missouri

Soybeans

United Soybean Board: 2024 Chair Steve Reinhard

Reinhard brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership. He has previously held positions as treasurer and vice chair, overseeing the value alignment committee responsible for charting the strategic direction of annual checkoff investments. Additionally, he served as a former chairman of the Ohio Soybean Council.

“Steve is a steady leader, and I’m excited to see him lead the United Soybean Board farmer-leaders as we continue our vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day,” Meagan Kaiser, immediate past chair of the USB, said. “This past year, we’ve collaborated strategically with farmers to enhance the preference for U.S. Soy, and Steve brings strategic foresight to this important effort. It’s without question that he’ll achieve great things in the coming year.”

Susan Watkins of Sutherland, Va. has been elected to serve on the United Soybean Board executive committee, the first Virginia resident to do so. She has served on the Virginia Soybean Board since 2014 and was appointed to the United Soybean Board in 2019.

Susan Watkins: Farmer, business owner, community leader

Watkins grows soybeans, corn and wheat with her husband, Maxwell, and son, Cody, in Sutherland on Watkins Farm. Its fields with a long history trace back to land grants from the King of England. Watkins says "farming comes with many rewards, including more time with family and the freedom to be outside." Since 2006, she has helped operate her family’s business Watkins Outdoor Products located on the outskirts of Petersburg.

Her diverse knowledge of business and agriculture, paired with her hands-on farm experience, has prepared her for the challenging duties of serving as a farmer-leader on the USB. This is Watkins’s fourth year on the board. She previously served as a member of the Value Alignment Committee, the Communication and Education Committee, and served as the Health and Nutrition Supply work group lead.

Watkins is an active member of her local community. She has served as a chairperson for the local Farm Service Agency office and represented Dinwiddie County as a member of the South Centre Corridors Resource. She is a former vice chair for the Virginia Soybean Board, where she currently serves as a board member. Susan also serves as a citizen representative for the Virginia Trauma Administrative and Governance Committee.

With a focus on prices and trade, Watkins hopes to face some of soy’s biggest issues during her time with USB. She believes new products and education are significant opportunities for the soybean industry today and prioritizes investment and stewardship in these areas.

As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff. For more information on the USB, visit unitedsoybean.org.

