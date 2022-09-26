U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,663.30
    -29.93 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,299.32
    -291.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,843.28
    -24.65 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,666.66
    -12.93 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.79
    -1.95 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -19.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    -0.45 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9617
    -0.0071 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0690
    -0.0167 (-1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6130
    +1.2930 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.29
    +219.61 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +7.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Virginia-Founded Unmanned Aircraft Systems Provider to Establish Operations in Manassas

·3 min read

RapidFlight to invest $5.5 million, create 119 new jobs

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-founded integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, announced today it will invest $5.5 million to establish operations in the City of Manassas. The company's 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center Street will house its headquarters and design and production operations. The project will create 119 new jobs.

Electrical engineers collaborate on systems design at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.
Electrical engineers collaborate on systems design at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.

RapidFlight, an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Provider, to invest $5.5 million, create 119 new jobs in Manassas, Virginia.

"Virginia is uniquely positioned to lead the unmanned systems industry, and RapidFlight is on the cutting edge of developments in this innovative technology sector. We look forward to supporting the company's growth in the City of Manassas," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Since day one we've declared that Virginia is open for business, and businesses such as RapidFlight is a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth."

"It was quickly realized that Manassas was a perfect fit and became a crucial next step in our journey to rolling out our next-generation manufacturing here in Virginia. By breathing new life into this facility, which has been a staple in Manassas for more than 40 years, we are excited to set the stage for the next evolution of unmanned systems. I think we've only just scratched the surface of what's possible. We look forward to delivering tomorrow's solutions right here in Manassas," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

Assembled by founder Jay Gundlach, Ph.D. in 2021, RapidFlight is an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider. The company prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission. RapidFlight's high-performance systems are designed and engineered to meet the evolving national security and private sector demands of the United States and its allies.

The company comprises a world-class team of industry experts with decades of experience developing over 50 unique UAS platforms that operate in today's global environment. Based on the team's foresight and knowledge specific to the challenges that face the world today, the culmination of RapidFlight's unique technological advancements – using Additive Manufacturing (AM), advanced avionics, and propulsion systems – offer unconstrained operational logistics to deliver tomorrow's solutions today.

"RapidFlight's advances in the unmanned aerospace industry and the creation of 119 jobs of the future deserve recognition, and we are proud of the company's vision and success," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "The ability to recruit top talent is the lifeblood of forward-thinking businesses in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to supporting RapidFlight's job creation in this next phase of growth."

"RapidFlight locating in Manassas further cements our city's position as a leader in the design and production of unmanned aerial systems," said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger. "Our skilled workforce, industry-leading companies, and community assets, like the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia, all combine to make Manassas a world-class destination for businesses and residents alike."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas to secure the project for Virginia and will support RapidFlight's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

To learn more about RapidFlight, visit www.rapidflight.aero.

Office of the Governor
Contact: Macaulay Porter
Email: Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Virginia Economic Development Partnership
Contact: Suzanne Clark
Email: sclark@vedp.org

RapidFlight
Contact: Thomas Salo
Phone: (703) 682-8045
Email: thom.salo@rapidflight.aero

Team members collaborate at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.
Team members collaborate at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.
Fabrication specialists and aircraft designers collaborate on aircraft mechanics at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.
Fabrication specialists and aircraft designers collaborate on aircraft mechanics at RapidFlight, a Manassas, Virginia based unmanned aircraft systems provider. Image courtesy of RapidFlight, LLC.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-founded-unmanned-aircraft-systems-provider-to-establish-operations-in-manassas-301633386.html

SOURCE RapidFlight

Recommended Stories

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dregs of US Oil Patch Are More in Demand Than Crude Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressur

  • Byron Allen sues McDonald's for a whopping $10 billion over "intentional discrimination"

    Byron Allen said Mcdonald's only spends $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on black-owned media.

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • American, JetBlue to Face Off Against Justice Department in Antitrust Trial

    The government alleges that the airlines’ partnership will bring higher fares, while the carriers say working together makes them stronger competitors.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCalgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C$1.75

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • U.S. plans rule to protect livestock farmers from company retaliation

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector that contribute to inflation. The White House intends to tout the plans on Monday at a third meeting of President Joe Biden's competition council, which was created in 2021.

  • Is UPS Stock a Buy After FedEx's Dire Outlook?

    Over the last three years, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has produced a higher total return than the S&P 500 and the industrial sector. Here's why UPS remains a buy despite FedEx's warnings, and why investors would do well not to assume that UPS will cut its guidance to the same degree as FedEx did. On Sept. 16, financial headlines focused on FedEx's pre-announcement, and many fear that FedEx's guidance for lower package delivery volumes signals weaker consumer demand.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terr

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.