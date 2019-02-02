Virginia Governor Apologizes for Racist Yearbook Photo

(Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he was “deeply sorry” about the decision he made 35 years ago to pose for a “clearly racist and offensive” photograph.

The picture, published Friday on a website, shows a man wearing blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe. Northam’s statement of apology doesn’t indicate which person is him. The photograph is from his 1984 medical school yearbook.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam, a Democrat who was elected in 2017, said in a statement released Friday night. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service.”

Northam also made an apology on video that was posted on Twitter.

On Friday night, CBS reported that a racial slur was listed as one of Northam’s nicknames in his yearbook at the Virginia Military Institute, from which he graduated. He was commissioned as an Army officer and later enrolled in Eastern Virginia Medical School.

A spokesman for the governor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an editorial, the Richmond Times-Dispatch said the governor “must resign.” And two Democrats running for president -- Senator Kamala Harris of California and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro -- also called for Northam to step down.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said on Twitter that should Northam resign, he would be the first Virginia governor since the Civil War not to complete his term.

In his statement, Northam said that he realized “it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused.”

“I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their governor,” he said.

