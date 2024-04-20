Virginia lawmakers discuss how to fund Metro’s budget shortfall

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — As Virginia lawmakers head back to the drawing board on the state’s budget, local leaders in Northern Virginia are reminding lawmakers of Metro’s budget shortfall.

Chairman Of Fairfax County Board Of Supervisors, Jefferey McKay, told DC News Now that Virginia’s local governments cannot absorb the cost of the extra money the state pledged to give Metro to help with its funding issue.

“The governor had suggested that local governments can use the money in their NVTC trust fund to pay for that instead of the state paying for that and that’s just patently wrong,” McKay said.

Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin placed the burden of Metro’s budget shortfall on local jurisdictions to cover the extra dollars pledged to Metro as lawmakers worked to create the state’s budget. Youngkin’s amendment said about $98 million of funds will come from a trust fund with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

McKay and several other local leaders disagreed with that amendment and even wrote letters stating their disagreement.

“On behalf of the Northern Virginia residents we represent, we write to you today to express our

grave concerns with the Governor’s amendment to the FY 2025-2026 Biennial Budget that

removes additional state funding to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC)

that match local contributions to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA),” the letter stated in part. The Governor’s action not only places an overly disproportionate burden on budgets of the localities that are part of NVTC – Loudoun County, Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Alexandria, and Arlington County – but threatens the health of the Metro upon which we all rely to move our residents efficiently in a region that has some of the worst commuter traffic in the country.”

McKay Told DC News Now that the money in the trust fund Youngkin suggested was to offset other transportation costs for local Northern Virginia areas.

To help Metro with its $750 million budget shortfall, D.C. has pledged $200 million and Maryland pledged $150 million to help.

“So saying there is that money sitting in the trust fund, all of that money is encumbered,” McKay said. “That’s where our problem is. There’s no way local governments alone can absorb that cost which is why we’ve gone to the state to ask for that assistance.”

DC News Now asked McKay what his message is to state leaders as they begin budget talks again.

“I don’t think we ask for a lot, but when we have a Metro system that is benefitting the state to the tune of one billion dollars a year, asking at this point for $150 million to sustain that system is not a very tall order,” McKay said.

As for what’s next for Virginia’s budget, lawmakers will reconvene on May 13 for the special session to discuss bill amendments and finalize the state’s budget.

