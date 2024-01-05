Virginia man keeps his word and splits his $230,000 lottery prize with his brother

A Virginia man won $230,000 in the state's lottery game by correctly matching five numbers. Instead of keeping the money for himself, he decided to split the money with his brother.

Tim Conwell, from Tazewell County, won $230,000 on Dec. 18 after guessing the winning numbers correctly from Cash 5 with EZ Match, according to the Virginia Lottery. The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 12, and 26. Conwell purchased his ticket at the Virginia Hillbilly Market located in Cedar Bluff.

Conwell told the Lottery he planned to stick to the promise he made to his brother, Steve, and split the winnings.

"We always say that if one of us wins, we'll split it," Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials. "I couldn't wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him!"

Tim Conwell and his brother Steve Conwell holding a $230,000 check.

What is Cash 5 with EZ Match?

Cash 5 with EZ Match is a lottery game with a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If a player chooses to spend an extra dollar for EZ Match, they'll receive five randomly generated numbers, each with a prize of up to $500.

According to the Lottery, if any of the numbers on a player's lottery ticket matches those drawn, the player wins the corresponding prize, even before the official drawing.

What are the odds of winning Cash 5 with EZ Match?

The odds of winning the jackpot by matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia lottery winner splits $230,000 prize with brother