Virginia man wins $500,000 from scratch-off game: 'I don't usually jump up and down'

After winning half a million dollars from a scratch-off game, a Virginia man plans to use his money to help family.

Alfred "Leon" Law won a $500,000 grand prize from a Cash is King scratch-off ticket he purchased at Glade Hill Minute Market, located at 7350 Old Franklin Turnpike.

When Law scratched off the $20 and saw he won the grand prize, he couldn't keep his composure.

"I don't normally jump up and down and holler about anything," Law said. "I just kept looking at it."

Law claimed his prize at Virginia Lottery headquarters and told officials he plans to help his family.

Alfred “Leon” Law claiming prize.

"I like to see people happy," he shared.

Lottery winners: Arkansas man wins $5.75 million playing lottery on mobile app

More winners: 'We are just ecstatic': Man credits granddaughter for helping him win $2 million from scratch off game

What is Cash is King?

Cash is King is a Virginia-only instant game that costs $20; prizes start at $30.

Odds of winning Cash is King?

The overall odds of winning any prize in the instant game are 1 in 4.08, with the chances of winning the $500,000 prize being 1 in 612,000.

Law was the winner of the first Cash is King prize. Three more remain for the year.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man wins $500,000 from Cash is King Virginia Lottery scratch-off game