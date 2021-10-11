U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3910
    +1.1760 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,171.16
    +2,289.79 (+4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Welcomes Two New Hospital Presidents

·3 min read

Jennifer Schomburg joins St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Chad Melton joins St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Washington, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is excited to announce two new hospital Presidents. Jennifer Schomburg joins the team at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and Chad Melton joins the team at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

"Over the past several months, we have been engaged in the selection of individuals for key senior leadership roles who we feel will complement our team and greatly contribute to our future success," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "Today, we are pleased to welcome two highly-qualified and regarded individuals who are passionate about health care and serving those in need."

Jennifer brings 20 years of executive health care experience to her new role. Prior to joining the system, Jennifer served as System Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Jennifer began on September 7.

Chad has more than 17 years of executive healthcare leadership experience. He most recently joins us from Fauquier Health System/LifePoint Health in Warrenton, Virginia, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Chad joined the system on September 13.

"Both St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center have rich, century-long histories of providing exceptional care and service in their respective communities," said Gary Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "We are pleased to have these two experienced health care leaders join our system and continue the strong legacy of care at our South Sound and peninsula region's largest hospitals."

The Presidents are responsible for daily facility operations as well as implementing key strategies and initiatives based on local and national directives to include the development of a patient-centered culture; medical staff and team member satisfaction; growth of clinical programs and services; and capital improvements and budget. The Presidents are essential to creating a clear, succinct leadership structure and integral to ensuring visibility and engagement with staff, providers, and our community—strengthening our commitment to quality and ongoing focus on patient experience.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-mason-franciscan-health-welcomes-two-new-hospital-presidents-301397364.html

SOURCE Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Recommended Stories

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Repare Therapeutics Reveals Early Efficacy Data From Lead Program In Solid Tumor Setting

    Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations. Data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. In the study, the data cutoff on August 15 included 101 patients. While RP-3500 looked safe and well-tolerated, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events

  • UPDATE 4-Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

    Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released earlier this month.

  • Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill that reduces symptoms

    Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Are you eligible for Medicare? What to know about open enrollment

    Medicare’s open enrollment period begins Oct. 15, and Americans have less than two months to figure out what plans and coverage they’ll enroll in. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t wait to make changes to Medicare. MarketWatch will be discussing the options for Medicare coverage, as well as the do’s and don’ts during this enrollment period, with Ari Parker, lead adviser at Chapter, a company that specializes in maximizing Medicare coverage during a Barron’s Live podcast episode on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. eastern.

  • These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

    Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected

  • CLSN: Initiating Coverage of Celsion Corporation; Novel DNA-Based Cancer Immunotherapy Technology…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CLSN READ THE FULL CLSN RESEARCH REPORT Initiating Coverage We are initiating coverage of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) with a valuation of $3.50. Celsion is a biopharmaceutical company developing DNA-based immunotherapies and proof-of-concept for next-generation vaccines. The company has two platform technologies, TheraPlas and PLACCINE, each of which is based on

  • Amazon Says Remote Work Fine; Merck Moves on Pill: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffMolnupiravir moved a step closer to becoming the first oral antiviral treatment for

  • Merck seeks authorization for what would be first pill to treat COVID-19, and AstraZeneca reports positive results for antibody treatment

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 238 million on Monday, as Merck submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of what would be the first pill-based treatment for the deadly illness.