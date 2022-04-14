U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.25
    +11.66 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,876.61
    +312.02 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,625.47
    -18.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.80
    -1.45 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    +0.0130 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3080
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6750
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.38
    +1,314.12 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.77
    -5.66 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.66
    +17.86 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Virginia Mason Medical Center Recognized as "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader"

·4 min read

2022 Healthcare Equity Index Designation Highlights the Hospital's Commitment to LGBTQ+ care

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, has been recognized as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The award recognizes the facility for its dedication to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

Virginia Mason Medical Center &#x002013;&#xa0;Seattle, WA
Virginia Mason Medical Center – Seattle, WA

"The LGBTQ+ community has historically faced significant and longstanding challenges to accessing the care they need," said Katerie Chapman, president, Virginia Mason Medical Center. "As part of our responsibility to provide inclusive care to all we serve, we are committed to providing welcoming, compassionate care for our LGBTQ+ patients and their families."

As part of the HEI process, Virginia Mason Medical Center worked with a nationally recognized LGBTQ+ health expert to undertake a comprehensive review of LGBTQ+ care policies and practices within the organization. Virginia Mason Medical Center's national parent company, CommonSpirit Health, updated dozens of new policies to support LGBTQ+ health care outcomes. They expanded training for staff and clinicians, updated patient forms and IT processes to better capture preferred pronouns and solicit feedback from LGBTQ+ patients, created the role of an LGBTQ+ patient advocate and clarified wording in employee benefits to be explicitly inclusive of LGBTQ+ employees.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation developed the HEI to meet a deep and urgent need on the part of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans: the need for equitable, knowledgeable, sensitive, and welcoming health care, free from discrimination. The Index evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care

  • LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support

  • Employee Benefits and Policies

  • Patient and Community Engagement

To earn the "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation, facilities like Virginia Mason Medical Center must receive the maximum score in each section, earning an overall score of 100.

"Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment," said Tari Hanneman, director of health & aging at The Human Rights Campaign. "The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice."

In the 2022 report, 496 facilities earned HRC's "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation. Virginia Mason Medical Center is one of dozens of CommonSpirit Health care sites recognized in the 2022 HEI.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a world-class health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally recognized for superior quality. Our expansive system builds upon the strength of our more than 300 sites of care, including 11 top-tier hospitals, 18,000 team members and 5,400 employed physicians, advance practice providers (APPs) and community providers to improve the health of our communities. Together, we deliver easily accessible, instantly responsive and digitally connected patient-centric care.

By bringing together the brightest health care minds through Benaroya Research Institute, a global leader in autoimmune disease and immune system research, we deliver the most advanced therapies and technologies for our patients. We are also proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS. We are committed to addressing health care disparities by caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Our award-winning family of hospitals includes St. Anne Hospital, Burien; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-mason-medical-center-recognized-as-lgbtq-healthcare-equality-leader-301525554.html

SOURCE Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 4 big expenses you should factor in for retirement

    Retirement planning is part savings, part guessing game. While many of your day-to-day expenses will remain the same, there are big-ticket categories that can take a large bite out of your savings. The average 65-year-old retired couple will need about $300,000 in after-tax savings to handle health care costs in retirement, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • Regeneron says FDA is still evaluating whether to fully approve its COVID-19 treatment

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration extended the review time by three months on whether to fully approve Regen-Cov as a treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylactic. Regeneron said the extension has to do with using Regen-Cov to prevent COVID-19 infections. Regen-Cov, which is a monoclonal antibody, was authorized as a COVID-19 treatment in November 2020; however, the therapy is not in use anywhere in the U.S. at this time

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • 'We Take Care of Our BMS Family' - Bristol Myers Squibb Cancer Support Network

    Bristol Myers Squibb’s internal, peer-to-peer Cancer Support Network is a ‘gamechanger’ for employee patients and caregivers.

  • Magic mushrooms are turning into big business

    It was a Wall Street banker who helped start the psychedelic movement of the 1960s.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron Adds Miami Veterans Affairs Site To Its Ongoing Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial

    Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to add Miami VA clinical site to its ongoing Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial. Why It Matters: This marks the third separate CRADA agreement between the VA and Longeveron, including an Aging Frailty study and an ongoing study on COVID-19. The VA Miami Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to approxima

  • UnitedHealth beats profit estimates, raises full-year earnings outlook

    The largest U.S. health insurer's costs have been under pressure throughout the pandemic, but gains from lower spending on elective medical procedures cushioned some of the hit from higher costs related to COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment. However, the Omicron variant drove COVID-19 cases in the United States to record highs in January, with rival Anthem Inc warning of an uptick in related costs in the first quarter. UnitedHealth's medical care ratio rose to 82% for the first quarter due to COVID-19, but was still below analysts' estimates of 82.29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Fact-check: Have 'Big Drug Corporations' excessively increased the price of insulin?

    Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin pins blame for high insulin prices on big drug corporations, but there are other factors

  • Costco Is Ending This Member Perk Soon

    It's been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Costco is ending one of the safety rules it put into place to help keep members and employees safe. After making the announcement in mid-March, Costco is close to officially doing away with the special shopping hour, according to its website. The company will return to normal business operations on Monday, April 18.The warehouse chain started holding special shopping hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Etripamil for the Treatment of PSVT

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will focus on etripamil, the Company's lead investigational product, for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). Etripamil is currently being assessed in mult

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • UnitedHealth tops Q1 forecasts, raises 2022 outlook

    UnitedHealth Group delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and raised its 2022 forecast, as growth in Medicare Advantage coverage and care delivery once again helped the health care giant. The nation’s largest health insurance provider said enrollment in its Medicare Advantage plans grew nearly 9% to about 6.9 million people, and the company also booked growth in other government-funded coverage. UnitedHealth is the biggest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, which are privately run versions of the federally funded Medicare program.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today

    GlaxoSmithKline is adding another cancer asset to its portfolio by acquiring U.S.-based Sierra Oncology.

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.