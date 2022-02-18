U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,049.87
    -690.54 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD NET INCOME FOR 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VABK
Cision

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, attaining the highest consolidated net income for any year in the Company's history, even after realizing $7.4 million of pre-tax ($5.6 million after-tax) merger and merger-related expenses. The record net income of $10.0 million is a 25% increase compared to net income of $8.0 million recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, represents a 100% increase over net income of $2.6 million recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income per diluted share of $2.13 for the year ended December 31, 2021 declined from $2.95 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and this decline was driven by the increase in number of shares outstanding as a result of the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and The Fauquier Bank ("Fauquier") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank, respectively.

Excluding merger and merger-related expenses, the Company would have posted net income of $15.6 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.61% for the year ended December 31, 2021 would have amounted to 0.95% excluding merger and merger-related expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 compared to 1.00%, or 1.09% excluding merger and merger-related expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 in the year ended December 31, 2020.

"We finished the year with strong financial results after successfully integrating our systems, processes and people in the merger with Fauquier," said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have begun to realize significant cost savings, which will allow us to return value to our shareholders earlier than originally anticipated."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 57.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 57.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. 1

  • ROAA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 declined to 1.06% compared to 1.23% realized in the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in assets as a result of the merger.

  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased to 12.86% compared to 12.75% realized in same period in the prior year, as the increase in net income was greater than the increase in equity as a result of the merger.

  • The Company reversed $664 thousand in pre-tax merger and merger-related expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2021, after receiving a refund from a third-party vendor for system implementation credits and adjusting merger-related accrued bonuses. This post-tax reversal of $588 thousand represents an improvement of $0.11 per diluted share.

  • The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 and 173 as of December 31, 2021.

____________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $452 million, or 74%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase is predominantly due to the acquisition of Fauquier, which added $602.6 million of loan balances, net of the fair value mark, on the consolidated balance sheet beginning April 1, 2021, but was offset by the decline in outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $121.2 million, due to loan forgiveness, the sale of the $6 million student loan portfolio formerly held by Fauquier, and other loan paydowns.

  • Loan deferrals declined to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2021, from $3.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Only two loans remain in deferral status as of December 31, 2021, and each loan is government guaranteed.

  • One non-accrual loan, in the amount of $495 thousand, was on the books as of December 31, 2021, compared to $8 thousand as of December 31, 2020. Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $800 thousand as of December 31, 2021, compared to $137 thousand as of December 31, 2020. The December 31, 2021 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand. The portfolio only includes eight non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $83 thousand. Loans acquired from Fauquier which are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.

  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.56% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.90% as of December 31, 2020. The decrease is the result of bringing the Fauquier loans onto the Company's balance sheet at fair value, with a credit and liquidity mark of $21.3 million effective April 1, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.95% as of December 31, 2021, and the ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.58% as of December 31, 2021.

  • A provision for loan losses of $537 thousand was recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $255 thousand recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2020. A provision for loan losses of $1.0 million was recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.6 million recognized during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $12.4 million increased $5.7 million, or 84%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, due to the inclusion of Fauquier's interest income and expense for the current quarter and the lower rates paid on deposits as compared to the prior year. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $45.0 million increased $21.1 million, or 88%, compared to the prior year due to the inclusion of Fauquier's interest income and expense for three quarters and lower rates paid on deposits.

  • The fair value accretion on loans acquired positively impacted net interest income by 19 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter and by 72 bps for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 22 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased 14 bps from 36 bps in the same period in 2020, due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, coupled with the acceleration of the fair value accretion related to the payoff of FHLB advances.

  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 86% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 and 2020.

_______________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 64%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the recognition of $822 thousand of performance fee income by Masonry's Capital LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), included in wealth management fees on the consolidated statements of income. Also, the inclusion of Fauquier's wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage income, income from bank-owned life insurance policies, deposit fees and debit card income attributed to increases in each of those categories. Swap fee income declined $314 thousand, as swap arrangements are not as attractive to borrowers in the current rate environment.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $3.9 million, or 59%, compared to the prior year. Wealth management income, including the performance fees noted above, contributed $2.4 million of this increase. The inclusion of Fauquier's wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage income, income from bank-owned life insurance policies, deposit fees and debit card income also attributed to the year-over-year increase. Swap fee income declined $1.2 million, and limited securities were sold in the current year, compared to a gain of $743 thousand in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $4.0 million, or 82%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, due to the inclusion of Fauquier's noninterest expense, in nearly all line items within the category, offset by an adjustment to merger and merger-related expenses after receiving a refund from a third-party vendor for system implementation credits and adjusting merger-related accrued bonuses.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $23.7 million, or 126%, due to the inclusion of Fauquier's noninterest expenses and an increase of $6.4 million in merger and merger-related expenses.

Book Value

Book value per share was $30.50 as of December 31, 2021 and $30.43 as of December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 as of December 31, 2021 was $27.36 compared to $30.17 as of December 31, 2020, declining due to the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets recorded upon the acquisition of Fauquier. These amounts are impacted by the increase in shares outstanding as a result of the merger.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to 11.9%, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits, compared to 22.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 16.0%, also less than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits, compared to 20.6% in the prior year.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the fourth quarter of 2021. The remaining 69% of net income was retained.

____________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and one banking office in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020 *




(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Cash and due from banks


$

20,345



$

8,116


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



336,032




-


Federal funds sold



152,463




26,579


Securities:







Available for sale, at fair value



303,817




174,086


Restricted securities, at cost



4,950




3,010


Total securities



308,767




177,096


Loans



1,061,211




609,406


Allowance for loan losses



(5,984)




(5,455)


Loans, net



1,055,227




603,951


Premises and equipment, net



25,093




5,238


Bank owned life insurance



31,234




16,849


Goodwill



8,140




372


Core deposit intangible, net



8,271




-


Other intangible assets, net



274




341


Other real estate owned, net



611




-


Right of use asset, net



7,583




3,527


Accrued interest receivable and other assets



18,485




6,341


Total assets


$

1,972,525



$

848,410


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Demand deposits:







Noninterest-bearing


$

522,281



$

209,772


Interest-bearing



446,314




148,910


Money market and savings deposit accounts



665,530




272,980


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits



162,045




99,102


Total deposits



1,796,170




730,764


Advances from the FHLB



-




30,000


Junior subordinated debt



3,367




-


Lease liability



7,108




3,589


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



3,955




1,459


Total liabilities



1,810,600




765,812


Commitments and contingent liabilities







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

5,308,335 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 (includes 35,911 nonvested), and 2,714,273 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 (includes

25,268 nonvested)



13,178




6,722


Capital surplus



104,584




32,457


Retained earnings



46,374




41,959


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,211)




1,460


Total shareholders' equity



161,925




82,598


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,972,525



$

848,410



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended



For the twelve months ended




December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020


Interest and dividend income:












Loans, including fees


$

11,995


$

6,743



$

43,899



$

24,945


Federal funds sold



61



6




139




104


Other interest-bearing deposits



139



-




233




-


Investment securities:












Taxable



804



452




2,810




1,602


Tax exempt



292



149




1,021




475


Dividends



49



34




170




104


Total interest and dividend income



13,340



7,384




48,272




27,230














Interest expense:












Demand and savings deposits



710



356




2,308




1,824


Certificates and other time deposits



222



288




1,108




1,454


Borrowings



49



38




(132)




73


Total interest expense



981



682




3,284




3,351


Net interest income



12,359



6,702




44,988




23,879


Provision for loan losses



537



255




1,014




1,622


Net interest income after provision for loan losses



11,822



6,447




43,974




22,257














Noninterest income:












Wealth management fees



1,455



332




3,508




1,133


Advisory and brokerage income



246



184




1,154




700


Deposit account fees



477



167




1,459




651


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



509



177




2,070




612


Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



201



110




708




437


Gains on sales of securities



1



9




1




743


Loan swap fee income



22



336




81




1,313


Other



117



530




1,484




976


Total noninterest income



3,028



1,845




10,465




6,565














Noninterest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits



4,424



2,462




16,129




9,466


Net occupancy



932



503




3,575




1,908


Equipment



305



62




966




463


Bank franchise tax



214



161




1,136




649


Computer software



276



143




1,020




579


Data processing



620



266




3,017




1,106


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



264



99




858




187


Marketing, advertising and promotion



216



74




922




409


Merger and merger-related expenses



(664)



439




7,423




988


Plastics expense



389



40




978




180


Professional fees



244



221




1,117




723


Core deposit intangible amortization



544



-




1,389




-


Other



1,160



427




3,992




2,121


Total noninterest expense



8,924



4,897

...

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Feb. 18 – Gold at $1,900 Price Level Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

    Gold is 0.4% lower this morning, as it is trading slightly below the $1,900 price level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsThousands of Cars

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Why DraftKings stock is down after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details sports betting platform DraftKings stock slip despite its Q4 earnings report showing a revenue beat and the outlook of the market as more states opt to legalize forms of gambling.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price. Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Again Today

    For the second day in a row, electric car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its stock tumble, as it continued to be rocked by investor worries over a renewed risk of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, rising interest rates in the U.S., the expansion of a recent Model 3 and Model Y recall into China, and of course -- Hitlergate. Tesla stock is down 3.6% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. In a lengthy piece out this morning, iconic business news publication Barron's explains how yesterday's steep sell-off of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock (Albemarle is a producer of lithium, used to manufacture the electric car batteries that power Tesla's vehicles) could foreshadow an era of declining profitability at the carmaker.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

    Appian's cloud subscription revenue, which it considers to be its most important metric, grew 39% to $51.2 million, and overall revenue, which includes term licenses and professional services, rose 29% to $105 million, easily beating the analyst consensus at $95.3 million. Net retention rate was 116%, showing existing customers spent 16% more on Appian products, and the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually rose from 55 to 75, a sign that it's both landing bigger customers and persuading existing customers to ramp up spending. On the bottom line, Appian's adjusted loss per share expanded from $0.03 to $0.16, but that still topped expectations at a per-share loss of $0.23.

  • DraftKings shares tumble as costs, revenue jump

    Shares of Boston-based DraftKings Inc. tumbled on Friday as the online sports betting operator reported top line growth as well as widening costs.