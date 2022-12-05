U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.30
    -33.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,215.64
    -214.24 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,365.33
    -96.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.43
    -33.41 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +0.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -22.90 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.73 (-3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6050
    +0.0990 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0082 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1550
    +1.8840 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,096.08
    +62.77 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.88
    -7.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.57
    +19.34 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Virginia Natural Gas procures additional Next Generation Natural Gas as part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

·3 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the natural gas value chain, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) announced today it will increase the amount of its natural gas supply that is procured, transported or delivered by companies committed to lowering methane emissions – VNG refers to this natural gas as "Next Generation Natural Gas."

(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Natural Gas)
(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Natural Gas)

VNG has entered into new agreements with several natural gas suppliers, resulting in up to one-third of its customers' annual demand as of November 1 being supplied with "Next Generation Natural Gas."

"Virginia Natural Gas is a leader in the industry for these types of transactions," said Robert Duvall, VNG president. "Our customers can have confidence knowing our team is focused on supplying natural gas to make certain our region's energy is safe, reliable, economical and lower carbon. This transaction demonstrates our strong relationship with energy companies focused on reducing methane emissions efficiently and effectively during the production cycle."

Since October 2019, VNG has procured natural gas that has been certified to have been produced with lower greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader commitment to seek gas supply that has been sourced, transported and distributed by companies that have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to less than 1% across the natural gas value chain.

"Natural gas is foundational to a low carbon future and critical as more clean energy solutions are developed," added Duvall. "Virginia Natural Gas is a strong advocate for the development of collaborative efforts that support reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with natural gas and the infrastructure that transports it, making a 'wellhead to burner tip' supply chain of increasingly lower-emission natural gas for customers."

VNG has entered into its first certified natural gas transaction with bp, a leading natural gas marketer in the US, for natural gas combined with a MiQ methane emissions performance certificate. Beginning in 2023, the certificates that are combined with the natural gas purchased as part of the bp - VNG agreement will be sourced from 70 onshore wells located in bp's Haynesville basin in Louisiana.  The certificates have been independently certified by MiQ, a globally recognized, non-profit natural gas certification entity under the MiQ Standard for Methane Emissions Performance[1].

READ more on how VNG is supporting net zero and a clean energy future.

About Virginia Natural Gas 

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Virginia Natural Gas provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to more than 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeast Virginia. Consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates, the company also has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association for its safety, innovation, environmental stewardship, community outreach and educational programs, and has been named Local Distribution Company of the Year five times since 2015. The company has been ranked by its business customers as one of the most Trusted Business Partners in the utility industry according to Cogent Reports, and a Top Workplaces in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on FacebookTwitter,  InstagramLinkedIn and Nextdoor.

About Southern Company Gas 

Southern Company Gas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

[1] https://miq.org/the-technical-standard/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-natural-gas-procures-additional-next-generation-natural-gas-as-part-of-its-commitment-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions-301694665.html

SOURCE Virginia Natural Gas

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • NRDC asks SEC to investigate P&G's environmental claims

    The NRDC has asked the SEC to investigate whether Cincinnati-based P&G is engaging in so-called "greenwashing" with its environmental claims.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedFutures Slip as Yields Rise, C

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • CEO of Verizon's consumer business exits after less than a year in that role

    Manon Brouillette, the chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from her position, the telecommunications company announced in a Monday morning press release. Brouillette held that role at Verizon Communications Inc. for less than a year, having assumed it in January 2022. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will take over leadership of the consumer group in addition to his other responsibilities. "My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude takes effect

    The West wants to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

  • 12 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best grocery stocks to buy. To skip the industry analysis, go directly to the 5 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy. Grocery stocks have highly defensive characteristics and remain relatively stable even during tough economic conditions. According to a research report, the global food & grocery retail market size […]

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and Russian Price Cap Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening the economy and sanctions on Russia’s sea-borne crude exports took effect.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting

  • Why oil prices are surging more than 2% today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in crude oil prices and energy stocks as OPEC+ sticks to its production cuts, a Russian oil price cap takes effect, and the market becomes more sanguine about the prospects of a China reopening.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.