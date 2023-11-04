Virginia teacher shot by 1st-grader may proceed with $40M lawsuit, judge rules

A Virginia first-grade teacher shot by a student in January won a court ruling allowing her to pursue a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News school system.

Abigail Zwerner, who was wounded in the hand and chest in the Jan. 6 classroom shooting, is eligible for more than just workers’ compensation for her injuries, Newport News Circuit Court Judge Matthew Hoffman decided Friday.

The judge wrote that that Zwerner’s injuries “did not arise out of her employment” and did not “fall within the exclusive provisions of workers’ compensation coverage.”

“The danger of being shot by a student is not one that is peculiar or unique to the job of a first-grade teacher,” Hoffman wrote.

Zwerner’s lawsuit claims negligence on the part of school administrators, who she says failed to act despite being warned multiple times that the 6-year-old student had a gun and being told of concerns about his behavior.

Police have previously reported that the shooting was intentional, and Judge Hoffman echoed that the boy’s attack on Zwerner was “personal,” he said in his decision.

Attorneys representing Newport News Public Schools had tried to block the lawsuit. They argued that Zwerner was only eligible for workers’ compensation, which would have provided up to almost 10 years pay, in addition to lifetime medical care for her injuries.

“The actual risk of employment in this scenario is that of a teacher being injured at the hands of a student which, unfortunately, is a fairly common occurrence and one that is only increasing in frequency this day and age,” said school board attorney Anne Lahren, in a statement.

Friday’s decision is expected to be appealed by Newport News school officials, whose lawyers have said they “fully anticipate its reversal by the appellate court.”

Zwerner was hospitalized for almost two weeks and endured multiple surgeries.

“This victory is an important stepping stone on our path towards justice for Abby,” Zwerner’s attorneys, Diane Toscano, Jeffrey Breit and Kevin Biniazan, said in a statement.

