Virginia Transformer to Participate in United Way Campaign

PR Newswire
·1 min read

Company will match all employee contributions to organization

ROANOKE, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Transformer, the largest U.S.-owned manufacturer of power transformers in North America, announced today that it is conducting a voluntary United Way campaign at its three locations in the Roanoke Valley. The company will match any employee contribution to the program, which will support organizations that help make a difference in the local community.

Virginia-Georgia Transformer Corp. | One Source - One Commitment (PRNewsfoto/Virginia Transformer)
Virginia Transformer employees have proudly participated in United Way campaigns for decades, but that effort was put on pause during the pandemic. Beginning on March 20, the company will hold kick-off sessions at each building, where employees can speak with United Way representatives and see how their contributions can make an impact in the region. United Way of Roanoke Valley made contributions to dozens of organizations in 2022.

Employees will have payroll deduction options and can choose to self-direct their contributions to an organization that receives funding from United Way or any other qualified 501c3 organization. Employees can also make an undesignated gift, which the United Way will direct to the causes deemed most in need. All contributions will remain in the Roanoke Valley and benefit the local community.

Virginia Transformer has a long history of supporting the United Way and the greater Roanoke Valley. Virginia Transformer contributes more than $100 million in economic impact to the greater Roanoke Valley through its presence and operations, and has been a part of the region for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.vatransformer.com

Virginia Transformer Corp. 50th Anniversary Logo | 50+ Year Legacy of Transforming Power (PRNewsfoto/Virginia Transformer)
