Virginia woman wins $1 million in lottery raffle after returning from vacation

A Virginia woman returned home from vacation to find out she had won $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Genese Rogers of Woodbridge won Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, she bought the ticket for $20 at a Food Lion in Manassas.

"I literally just started screaming!" Rogers told Virginia Lottery officials.

Rogers claimed her prize on Jan. 5 by visiting the lottery headquarters. She told lottery officials that she only participates in the lottery during December. Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle is her favorite option because it offers the highest odds of winning the $1 million prize.

As business entrepreneur, Rodgers said she plans to invest her winnings, the lottery said.

What is Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle?

Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle is a computer-generated raffle game. Players receive one play per ticket and hope to win a prize through a random drawing.

From Oct. 31, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, a raffle was held with a $20 cost to enter.

What are the odds of winning the Raffle?

The Raffle offers a one in 618 chance of winning any prize, with a one in 125,000 chance of winning the top prize of $1 million.

Rodgers was not the only winner of the $1 million prize. The Raffle has five $1 million prizes.

The Virginia Lottery announced that five winning tickets worth $1 million each were purchased in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Stafford, and Virginia Beach. Seven tickets won $100,000 each and were bought in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown. A further 1,000 tickets won $500 each.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

