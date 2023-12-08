Virginia woman wins $777,777 from scratch-off but says 'I was calm'

Two Virginia winners claimed big prizes last week from scratch-off games. One woman woman won over 750,000, while a man won $100,000.

Joann Cosgrove of Roanoke won $777,777 after purchasing a Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off from Plantation Market in Roanoke.

"I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount," Cosgrove told Virginia Lottery officials. "I was calm. I'd always thought I'd be excited, but I was calm."

The angel number 777 is associated with the self, not relationships. It encourages taking time alone to focus on oneself.

Joann Cosgrove bought and scratched a Scorching Hot 7s ticket, she won the game’s $777,777 top prize.

Cosgrove claimed her prize on Nov. 29 but wasn't the only person coming into the Virginia Lottery headquarters to collect. On Dec. 2, a New Canton man arrived to accept his reward of $100,000.

Victor Null purchased a Virginia Lottery ticket called Cash Game from a self-service terminal at Walmart in Short Pump and won $100,000 after scratching it.

After winning the prize, he initially thought of letting everyone know. However, he ended up leaving the store quietly with his young son. Even though he tried to contain his excitement, he did mention that he couldn't sleep much that night.

Null told the Virginia Lottery he plans to buy a new truck and save the rest for himself and his sons.

Victor Null won the top prize in the Cash Game scratcher from the Virginia Lottery.

What is Scorhing hot 7's?

"Scorching Hot 7s" is one of the many scratcher games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 to a whopping $777,777 top prize. The game has already had one lucky winner claim the grand prize, leaving two more top prizes yet to be claimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game are one in 734,400, while the odds of winning any prize are about one in three.

What is Cash Game?

The Virginia Lottery offers a scratcher called "Cash Game" which has prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. So far, two top prizes have been claimed, leaving one more unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,387,200, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.91.

Story continues

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia lottery winners claim over $850,000 in prizes last week