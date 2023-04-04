VIRGO PR RANKS ON O'DWYER'S TOP PR FIRMS FOR 2023, WITH A REVENUE INCREASE OF 120 PERCENT IN 2022

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a leading public relations agency, announced today that it has achieved exceptional growth in 2022, finishing the year up 120 percent from last year with a revenue of $2.2 million, which ranked 118 on O'Dwyer's Top PR Firms - 2023 Firm Rankings . Virgo PR has expanded its client base and revenue, thanks to its innovative approach to public relations and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Working with a mix of true startups and industry leaders, Virgo PR has led numerous renowned campaigns that have highlighted the accomplishments of clients, including Genies' $150M Series-C funding round that gave the company a valuation of $1 billion, OpenSea's $100M funding round, the launch of Dr. Dabber's XS Nano, the most innovative cannabis e-rig in the market, private aviation leader Volato's HondaJet and Gulfstream market-leading fractional ownership programs and Metaverse design agency, Journey.

"We are thrilled to announce our impressive growth in 2022, which is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR. "We have continued to build our brand and reputation in the marketplace and look forward to continuing this momentum in 2023 and beyond."

Virgo PR's growth in 2022 can be attributed to its focus on delivering results-driven PR campaigns that align with a client's business objectives. The agency's meticulous approach to each brand's DNA and core values has helped shape press-worthy stories that resonate with target audiences.

Some of the notable achievements of Virgo PR in 2022 include:

$2.2 million in revenue, up 120 percent from 2021

Ranked 118 on O'Dwyer's Top PR Firms - 2023 Firm Rankings (based on PR firms with major U.S. operations, ranked by worldwide net fees)

Expansion into new markets including Miami and San Francisco

Successful PR campaigns for a mix of true startups and industry leaders, including Verijet Genies, Dr. Dabber, Volato, and Journey

Looking ahead, Virgo PR is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in 2023 and the future. The agency plans to expand its service offerings, continue to hire top talent and strengthen its presence in key markets.

For more information about Virgo PR and its services, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ or contact hello@virgo-pr.com.

About Virgo PR

Virgo PR is a full-service public relations agency that specializes in delivering result-oriented communication campaigns for businesses of all sizes. The agency's meticulous approach begins with a comprehensive understanding of each brand's DNA and core company values that make each client stand out and help to shape press-worthy stories. Virgo PR is committed to providing exceptional service and measurable results for its clients. For more information, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ .

Media Contact: Mike Paffmann, mikep@virgo-pr.com.

