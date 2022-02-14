Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on February 18

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
1 min read
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 18 at 2:20pm ET.

The live webcast and a replay of the Fireside Chat can be accessed under “Events” in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website.

About Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Investor and Media Contact:
John Jordan
Viridian Therapeutics
Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
617-272-4691
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com


