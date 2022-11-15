U.S. markets closed

Virogin Biotech Announces Dosing the First US Patient in a Phase 1 Study of VG201 for Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virogin Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical study evaluating VG201, a first-in-class HSV Type I oncolytic virus product constructed based on a transcriptional and translational dual-regulated (TTDR) backbone developed by Virogin Biotech. It is designed to generate enhanced oncolytic activity specifically for tumors expressing carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and is designed to produce immune-stimulating cytokines IL-12 and IL-15/IL-15Rα which, in turn, may modulate the tumor microenvironment. Furthermore, VG201 expects to be the first oncolytic virotherapy that targets tumor-specific biomarkers. The study is a first-in-human Phase 1 trial at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of VG201. The trial is part of an ongoing strategic collaboration between Virogin and MD Anderson.

About Virogin Biotech:

Virogin Biotech is a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation immuno-oncolytic therapeutics to enhance systemic anti-tumor immunity. With over 170 employees in, Canada, China, and the United States, and led by a team with over 25 years of experience in fundamental research and translational and clinical development of immunotherapy & oncolytic virotherapy, Virogin is determined to be a global, best-in-class immuno-oncology company that creates impactful therapeutics for patients with the highest medical need.

Virogin is developing two different platforms that are highly complementary: an oncolytic HSV-1 platform armed with multiple therapeutic payloads and genomic regulation to increase oncolytic effect and modulate the tumor microenvironment; and a discovery-stage mRNA tumor vaccine platform consisting of tumor vaccines to be used in combination with oncolytic viruses to augment anti-tumor activity.

Contact Information:
Jeff Lange
EVP Business Development
partnering@virogin.com
604-222-0591

