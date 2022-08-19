U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

VirTra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VirTra, Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • VTSI
VirTra, Inc.
VirTra, Inc.

Total Revenue up 52%, Driving 51% Increase in Gross Profit and 34% Increase in Adjusted EBITDA

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 52% to $8.0 million

  • Gross profit increased 51% to $4.7 million, or 59% of total revenue

  • Net income increased to $787,000

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.3 million

  • Backlog at June 30, 2022 of $16.5 million

  • Working capital surplus totaled $27.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million

Six Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 52% to $14.8 million

  • Gross profit increased 48% to $8.4 million, or 57% of total revenue

  • Net income increased to $1.4 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.3 million

Second Quarter and Six Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

 

All figures in millions, except per share data

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

% Δ

 

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

% Δ

 

Total Revenue

$8.0

 

$5.3

 

52%

 

$14.8

 

$9.7

 

52%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

$4.7

 

$3.1

 

51%

 

$8.4

 

$5.7

 

48%

 

Gross Margin

 

59%

 

 

60%

 

-1%

 

 

57%

 

 

59%

 

-3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$0.8

 

$0.5

 

N/A

 

$1.4

 

$1.2

 

N/A

 

Diluted EPS

$0.07

 

$0.05

 

N/A

 

$0.13

 

$0.13

 

N/A

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.35

 

$1.00

 

N/A

 

$2.34

 

$1.75

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management Commentary

“We reported another strong quarter of growth in the second quarter of 2022 as we continue to deliver higher volumes of our world-class training solutions domestically and internationally,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “Total revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 52% and 34% year-over-year, respectively, while gross profit margin expanded from the first quarter 2022 to 59%,. Further, market demand was noticeably strong in the commercial market, which includes the military market, as we recorded $3.6 million in commercial revenue in Q2, eclipsing the $3.2 million of commercial revenue we recorded for all of 2021.

“Our deliveries are accelerating, allowing us to convert backlog into revenue and resulting in backlog decreasing from the first quarter 2022 to $16.5 million. Additionally, our core law enforcement market tends to be seasonally stronger in the second half of the year so we remain optimistic regarding our sales pipeline and commercial opportunities, which provide us with significant growth opportunities. Complemented with a strong balance sheet that includes a $27.0 million working capital surplus, VirTra remains well-positioned for continued success. Additionally, I would like to thank the entire VirTra team and our advisors for their dedication and hard work in getting our financial filing status back up-to-date.”

Management Change

Effective August 16, 2022, VirTra Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, and Director, Matt Burlend, departed the Company. Mr. Burlend’s departure was not the result of any disagreement with VirTra on any matters relating to its operations, policies, or practices. VirTra will not seek an immediate replacement for Mr. Burlend at the company-level but plans to fill the Board vacancy resulting from his departure. The Company thanks Mr. Burlend for his many years of service and all his contributions to VirTra.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 52% to $8.0 million from $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenues resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross profit increased 51% to $4.7 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was driven by an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 59%, a decrease compared to 60% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net operating expense was $3.7 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building and increased payroll costs.

Income from operations totaled $1.0 million compared to $823,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income totaled $787,000, or $0.07 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net income of $529,000, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.3 million, an improvement from $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $16.5 million, compared to $17.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 52% to $14.8 million from $9.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in revenues resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross profit increased 48% to $8.4 million from $5.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in gross profit was driven by an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 57%, a decrease compared to 59% for the first six months of 2021.

Net operating expense was $6.7 million, compared to $4.3 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building and increased payroll costs.

Operating income was $1.8 million, an improvement compared to an operating income of $1.4 million for the first six months of 2021.

Net income totaled $1.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net income of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 9.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), for the first six months of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.3 million, an improvement from $1.8 million for the first six months of 2021.

Conference Call

VirTra’s management will hold a conference call today (August 19, 2022) at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and co-CEO, Bob Ferris, co-CEO John Givens and chief accounting officer, Marsha Foxx, will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9208
International number: 1-201-493-6784
Conference Code: 13732200

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available on the same day after 1:00 p.m. ET through September 2, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13732200

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

Increase

 

%

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

Increase

 

%

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Decrease)

 

Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Decrease)

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

787,374

 

$

529,359

 

$

258,015

 

 

49

%

 

 

$

1,364,448

 

$

1,184,522

 

$

179,926

 

-15

%

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

246,684

 

 

293,180

 

 

(46,496

)

 

-16

%

 

 

 

370,684

 

 

216,017

 

 

154,667

 

72

%

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

230,942

 

 

103,865

 

 

127,077

 

 

122

%

 

 

 

446,688

 

 

201,155

 

 

245,533

 

122

%

 

EBITDA

 

$

1,265,000

 

$

926,404

 

$

338,596

 

 

37

%

 

 

$

2,181,820

 

$

1,601,694

 

$

580,126

 

36

%

 

 

Right of use amortization

 

 

80,805

 

 

77,090

 

 

3,715

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

160,658

 

 

153,299

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

1,345,805

 

$

1,003,494

 

$

342,311

 

 

34

%

 

 

$

2,342,478

 

$

1,754,993

 

$

580,126

 

33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860


VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

15,016,233

$

19,708,565

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

6,388,087

 

3,896,739

 

 

Inventory, net

 

 

8,831,786

 

5,014,924

 

 

Unbilled revenue

 

 

4,820,051

 

3,946,446

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

848,759

 

940,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

35,904,916

 

33,507,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

14,185,424

 

12,864,766

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

623,648

 

784,306

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

579,963

 

535,079

 

 

Security deposits, long-term

 

 

35,691

 

19,712

 

 

Other assets, long-term

 

 

376,461

 

189,734

 

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

 

1,418,723

 

1,674,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total long-term assets

 

 

17,219,910

 

16,067,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

$

53,124,826

$

49,575,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,458,968

$

789,394

 

 

Accrued compensation and related costs

 

 

1,229,404

 

1,062,078

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,270,086

 

991,744

 

 

Note payable, current

 

 

233,673

 

236,291

 

 

Operating lease liability, short-term

 

 

361,403

 

347,772

 

 

Deferred revenue, short-term

 

 

4,373,173

 

4,135,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,926,707

 

7,562,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, long-term

 

 

2,679,248

 

1,992,625

 

 

Note payable, long-term

 

 

8,165,838

 

8,280,395

 

 

Operating lease liability, long-term

 

 

321,217

 

505,383

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,436

 

5,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

11,171,739

 

10,783,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

20,098,446

 

18,346,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

or outstanding

 

 

-

 

-

 

Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,876,945 shares

 

 

 

 

 

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 10,807,130 shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

1,087

 

1,081

 

Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares

 

 

 

 

 

issued or outstanding

 

 

-

 

-

 

Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares

 

 

 

 

 

issued or outstanding

 

 

-

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

31,356,608

 

30,923,391

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,668,685

 

304,237

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

33,026,380

 

31,228,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

53,124,826

$

49,575,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

7,997,383

 

 

$

5,255,192

 

 

$

14,750,611

 

 

$

9,697,101

 

 

Total revenue

 

7,997,383

 

 

 

5,255,192

 

 

 

14,750,611

 

 

 

9,697,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

3,253,651

 

 

 

2,120,492

 

 

 

6,319,789

 

 

 

3,993,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

4,743,732

 

 

 

3,134,700

 

 

 

8,430,822

 

 

 

5,703,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

3,085,051

 

 

 

2,002,612

 

 

 

5,381,443

 

 

 

3,712,845

 

 

Research and development

 

617,058

 

 

 

311,320

 

 

 

1,296,453

 

 

 

605,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating expense

 

3,702,109

 

 

 

2,313,932

 

 

 

6,677,896

 

 

 

4,318,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

1,041,623

 

 

 

820,768

 

 

 

1,752,926

 

 

 

1,384,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

57,056

 

 

 

34,379

 

 

 

111,379

 

 

 

50,758

 

 

Other expense

 

(64,621

)

 

 

(32,608

)

 

 

(129,173

)

 

 

(35,042

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net other income (expense)

 

(7,565

)

 

 

1,771

 

 

 

(17,794

)

 

 

15,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

1,034,058

 

 

 

822,539

 

 

 

1,735,132

 

 

 

1,400,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

246,684

 

 

 

293,180

 

 

 

370,684

 

 

 

216,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

787,374

 

 

$

529,359

 

 

$

1,364,448

 

 

$

1,184,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

Diluted

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

10,866,775

 

 

 

10,644,363

 

 

 

10,837,186

 

 

 

9,209,808

 

 

Diluted

 

10,892,302

 

 

 

10,693,238

 

 

 

10,867,667

 

 

 

9,209,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,364,448

 

 

$

1,184,522

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

446,688

 

 

 

201,156

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use amortization

 

 

160,658

 

 

 

153,299

 

 

 

 

 

Employee stock compensation

 

 

70,497

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Stock issued for service

 

 

350,001

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(2,491,348

)

 

 

(4,136,335

)

 

 

 

 

Inventory, net

 

 

(3,816,862

)

 

 

(1,693,598

)

 

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

255,511

 

 

 

294,113

 

 

 

 

 

Unbilled revenue

 

 

(873,605

)

 

 

1,374,667

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

92,128

 

 

 

(353,765

)

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

(186,727

)

 

 

21,148

 

 

 

 

 

Security deposits, long-term

 

 

(15,979

)

 

 

66,788

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

 

1,115,242

 

 

 

933,840

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on operating lease liability

 

 

(170,535

)

 

 

(157,713

)

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

921,613

 

 

 

3,049,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(2,778,270

)

 

 

937,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

 

(86,012

)

 

 

(92,886

)

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,725,726

)

 

 

(602,009

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,811,738

)

 

 

(694,895

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments of debt

 

 

(115,049

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Stock issued for cash in offering, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,795,000

 

 

 

 

Stock options exercised

 

 

12,725

 

 

 

6,070

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(102,324

)

 

 

16,801,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

 

 

(4,692,332

)

 

 

17,044,081

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

19,708,565

 

 

 

6,841,984

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

15,016,233

 

 

$

23,886,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


