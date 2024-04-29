VirTra's (NASDAQ:VTSI) investors will be pleased with their massive 315% return over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) share price is up a whopping 315% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In more good news, the share price has risen 28% in thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, VirTra managed to grow its earnings per share at 49% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 33% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how VirTra has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that VirTra shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 148% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand VirTra better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for VirTra that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

