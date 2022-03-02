Virtu Financial Announces Third Women in Data Science Women’s 2022 Conference, March 8-10 2022

Virtu Financial, LLC

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, today announced that its third Women in Data Science conference, Conversations with Data-Driven Women, will be held virtually on March 8-10, 2022. The US-based conference engages participants from across the world to help promote and advance women’s equity through technology and features women from government, business and educational fields.



“Last year, Virtu engaged with the Women in Data Science (WiDS) organization to ensure that every person—and specifically women—can thrive and pursue a future that is defined by curiosity, discovery and possibility through the use of data science and technology,” said Erin Stanton, WiDS Ambassador and Co-Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Virtu Financial. “Virtu is committed to supporting women in technology, believing in data egalitarianism that extends from the classroom to the boardroom and building a workforce that reflects all of us by championing an approach to innovation that is rooted in inclusion.”

​The WiDS initiative aims to inspire and educate data scientists worldwide, regardless of gender, and to support women in the field. WiDS started as a one-day technical conference at Stanford University in November 2015 and now WiDS ambassadors plan events in their areas to coincide with the annual WiDS Worldwide conference. Virtu’s 2022 WiDS roster includes speakers from NASA, Intuit, Spotify, Southwest Airlines, Eva-Lotta, DARPA, and InclusionBridge. Thematic conversations and practical skill demonstrations will center on Harnessing and Analyzing Data for Science and Space Exploration (March 8), Emerging Trends on the Intersection of Data and Technology (March 9) and Diversifying Data Science for Good (March 10). Speakers will share how they apply data science in their daily activities, their organizations’ best practices and how they measure and track successful outcomes. The event also provides networking opportunities among participants who share an interest in data science.

“Virtu has always believed in the power of data and technology to empower everyone,” said Douglas A. Cifu, CEO Virtu Financial. “Virtu’s WiDS conference is critical to our work of accelerating change and nurturing a culture of opportunity for all—where everyone can experience the passion of discovering something new and the satisfaction of helping and leading others through knowledge-sharing and community.”

Conference participation is open to all. For more information and to register > Women in Data Science, New York City at Virtu, Conversations with data-driven women, 2022

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com



