Virtu Financial CEO and Co-Founder to Speak at Rosenblatt Securities’ 15th Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference in New York City on 29 September 2022

Virtu Financial, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced that Douglas A. Cifu, CEO and Co-founder, Virtu Financial, will participate in a fireside chat at Rosenblatt Securities’ 15th Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference in New York City on 29 September 2022. The fireside chat will be hosted by Andrew Bond, Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities and is scheduled for Thursday 29 September 2022 at 10:20 AM (EDT).



Additionally, Rob Boardman, CEO of Virtu ITG UK, will be speaking on a panel entitled, European Market Structure & Regulation: Continental Divide. The panel will be moderated by Justin Schack, Partner and Head of Market Structure at Rosenblatt Securities and is scheduled for 11:20 AM (EDT).

Rosenblatt’s Global Exchange Leader Conference gathers an exclusive group of senior executives from exchange groups, asset managers, proprietary trading firms, broker-dealers and regulatory bodies for a day of spirited debate and lively discussion of the industry’s most important topics.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Story continues

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com



