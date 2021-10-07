Virtu Financial Congratulates Rosalind Li, Recipient of the Rising Star Award from Women in Derivatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that Rosalind Li, an options quant trader, has won the Women in Derivatives 2021 Rising Star award.



Based in New York, Rosalind joined Virtu in 2014 as an intern before transitioning to a full-time hire in 2015. She has gone on to earn a reputation for tackling complicated queries and writing code relating to the Virtu’s market making option strategies―an area of significant and strategic organic growth for the firm. Her example and team-work approach has been instrumental in the team’s research and development efforts that are paving Virtu’s entrée into customer options-focused services and solutions. In 2020, Rosalind joined Virtu’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts, working within the sub-committee tasked with driving communication, employee engagement and awareness across the firm.

“Rosalind is a role model for the high achieving leaders at Virtu and the financial industry overall,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “Her technical acumen, coding language skills and nuanced understanding of the option asset class has been instrumental not only in the revenues generated for the firm to date but the experience gained is helping position the firm to eventually offer option-focused solutions through our wholesale market making business.”

“Rosalind’s leadership and natural collaborative approach have helped navigate many complex challenges associated with our growing option market making business,” said Pratik Mathur, Global Head of Options Trading. “In addition to her technical contributions, this award recognizes her clear communication style, team bridge-building and mentorship efforts.”

Story continues

Laine Litman was also shortlisted in the Trailblazer category. Virtu extends its thanks and appreciation to Rosalind and Laine for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Derivatives

WIND is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to attract, retain, educate and develop female leaders in the financial industry. We provide targeted channels for education, mentoring and sponsorship, leveraging senior leaders within our organization. WIND currently has almost 6,000 participants worldwide in the financial industry, who consist of women with a range of backgrounds, positions and seniority. Our participants include people in trading, sales, law, economics, portfolio management, risk, marketing, research, academia, government, operations and technology.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com



